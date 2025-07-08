Jose Luis Lopez Xique shoots and kills Kayli Arseth at her Richfield, Minnesota apartment after rejecting his romantic advances after woman telling man she’d recently met online that she only wanted to be friends.

A 27 year old Minnesota man is alleged to have shot and killed a 22 year old woman at her Richfield apartment after the woman ‘turned down’ his romantic advances.

Jose Luis Lopez Xique is accused of going to Kayli Arseth’s apartment on the afternoon of June 16th and fatally gunning her down. It was only after a welfare check was made at the victim’s apartment the following morning after falling to make a prior rendezvous that her body was found, with Arsth having been shot in the head.

According to court documents, Arseth left work around 4:30 p.m. on June 16 and went home. She had plans to be picked up by a friend around 5 p.m., but never came out of her apartment or responded to her friend’s texts.

He bought her gifts and still only wanted to be ‘friends’

Arseth’s neighbor told police they heard yelling coming from her apartment just after 4:30 p.m. They heard Arseth say, ‘How could you do this to me?’ and heard a male voice. Around 10 minutes later, the neighbor heard someone leaving the apartment but didn’t see who left.

Investigators learned Arseth recently met a man, identified as Lopez Xique, online. They had been spending time together and Lopez Xique would buy her gifts, but the relationship was not romantic or sexual, Arseth’s friends told police, KSTP reported.

Court documents state Lopez Xique had been messaging Arseth asking for a romantic relationship, but Arseth told him she was only interested in a friendship. Arseth asked Lopez Xique if he was free on June 16 to help her with her motorcycle.

On June 16, Arseth told Lopez Xique that while she enjoyed hanging out with him, she still wasn’t ready for a relationship.

Spurned man exacts revenge against spurned love interest

Lopez Xique’s phone data showed the man having gone to Arseth’s apartment building on June 16 and had been texting her from there. His phone remained there for at least an hour before he left and went to a hardware store.

Later that evening, his phone pinged in West Bloomington, where police found two bags of discarded items, including 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a blue utility shirt, sunglasses, an empty box of gauze, blue disposable gloves, a pair of shoes and a hat. Many of the discarded items had been purchased around noon that day, where he also bought masking tape, an apron, masks, gloves, wipes, a feminine hygiene product, and more, court documents state.

When Lopez Xique was arrested on Thursday, court documents state he ‘did not inquire about why he was arrested, told officers to hurry it up and seemed unsurprised.’

Richfield, Minnesota woman shot & killed cause she only wanted to be friends

Inside his home, investigators found a Glock 9mm firearm, a red dot sight adapter plate, camera accessories, hard drives and flash drives.

Investigators found scratches on his chest and puncture wounds on his forearm.

Following his arrest, Jose Luis Lopez Xique was charged with second-degree murder.

In jail, Lopez Xique told police he wasn’t going to answer any questions but that investigators could keep talking and maybe ‘something will slip.’ He then requested his attorney.

Lopez Xique remains in custody with bond set at $2.5 million according to the Richfield Police Department, with his first appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.