Obsessed boyfriend arrested in murder of ex gf after fleeing to Mexico

Martin Mendoza Jr. ‘obsessed’ California man arrested on suspicion of the murder of his ex girlfriend, Marissa DiNapoli (of Morgan Hill) after fleeing to Mexico and seeking to return to the U.S days later.

A man described as ‘obsessed’ with a former love interest has been arrested on suspicion of her murder while returning to the US from Mexico.

Martin Mendoza Jr., 20, was detained Sunday after being named a person of interest in the murder of his 18-year-old ex, California teen, Marissa DiNapoli, whose body was found in a park in Morgan Hill, KSBW reports.

DiNapoli had told friends that Mendoza was ‘obsessed’ with her and so ‘crazy’ that he ‘would kill her,’ a friend told the outlet.

Former ‘obsessive’ boyfriend became person of interest

Investigators tied the man to Mendoza’s slaying after Ring camera footage showed them walking down a staircase together on the last day Mendoza was seen alive on June 29, according to footage obtained by KSBW.

The following day, Mendoza was seen leaving the house in the wealthy Bay Area town carrying a plastic bag, video showed.

DiNapoli was reported missing the same day with her body found two days later near Anderson Lake.

Notice of the slaying led to a manhunt for the ex, involving more than 30 investigators from 15 law enforcement agencies.

Mendoza was arrested Sunday as he sought to re-enter the US through Calexico, California, KSBW reported.

He did not give a statement to police, authorities said.

No cause of death has been issued for DiNapoli, and the motive is unknown, police said.

Morgan Hill domestic violence

DiNapoli had expressed her concerns that Mendoza would harm her, a friend, Jaslyn Gutierrez, previously told NBC Bay Area.

‘Marissa has told me, firsthand in the car with my friends outside of my house, that he would kill her, that he would not stop, that he’s obsessed with her, that he’s crazy and that he’s willing to go to that extent,’ said Gutierrez.

Mendoza was transported back to Santa Clara County on Monday and is due in court Tuesday afternoon on on murder charges.

He is being held on no bail in the Santa Clara County Main Jail, court records indicate.