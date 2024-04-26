Ann Mayers, Fairfield Township elderly woman robs Ohio bank of $500 in a bid to recoup vast losses suffered from internet scam. Remains held on $100K bail.

A 74-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to rob an Ohio credit union may have done so in an attempt to recoup losses after purportedly being the victim of an online internet scam which led to her suffering financial losses.

Ann Mayers, 74, allegedly demanded cash and threatened a bank teller with a pistol at an AurGroup Credit Union in Fairfield Township on April 19, according to a Facebook post shared by Fairfield Township police.

Surveillance video showed the woman entering the financial entity with a blue bag and a face mask before proceeding to demand a bank teller give her cash.

Purportedly scammed out of thousands

From there, Mayers is allegedly to have gotten in a 2014 silver Hyundai Elantra without a license plate and fleeing the scene, according to a statement shared by authorities.

Police said the elderly woman admitted to the robbery when detectives found a handgun in her car after tracking her down at her home less than two hours after the robbery, WLWT reported.

The woman’s family told officials that Mayers had recently fallen victim to an online scam in which she sent money to an ‘unidentified individual,’ Sgt. Brandon McCroskey told USA TODAY.

‘In that aspect, some may see her as a “victim.” Unfortunately, Ann chose to victimize several other people in the bank by robbing it with a firearm as a remedy for her situation,’ McCroskey said in an email.

While the exact amount that the 74 year old purportedly was scammed out of was not known, a family member alluded to Mayers losing in the thousands of dollars. Never mind her freedom ongoing.

No prior criminal record

The robbery was premeditated, as evidenced by Mayer’s decision to remove her ‘license plate from her car’ and trying to peel off a bumper sticker to go undetected, the official said.

‘She also reportedly spoke to family members about robbing banks in the days leading up to the robbery, but the family did not take her comments seriously,’ McCroskey said.

Prior to the bank robbery, Mayers didn’t have a prior criminal record, WKRC reported.

She was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

WKRC reported the 74 year old telling relatives that she had robbed the bank of $500.

The 74 year old woman is being held at Butler County Jail.

Mayers remains held on $100,000 bail, according to online records.

If convicted, Mayers could face up to 15 years in prison.