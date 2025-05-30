Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo, illegal aliens charged in the Grapevine Lake hit and run death of kayaker, Ava Renee Moore had their suitcases packed prior to their arrest as Venezuelans sought to avoid arrest and deportation, including scrubbing alias, Alejandra Glen social media profiles.

Texas authorities have revealed the two illegal aliens hailing from Venezuela charged in the Grapevine Lake hit and run of a teen kayaker had their suitcases packed at the time of their arrest on Tuesday.

The revelation follows previous report by scallywagandvagabond.com of the alleged suspect, Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez-Gonzalez aka Alejandra Glen on Instagram and Facebook, scrubbing her social media profiles in the immediate after Sunday’s tragedy.

Illegal aliens arrested Grapevine Lake hit and run sought to avoid deportation

Over Memorial Day weekend, 18-year-old Ava Renee Moore, an Air Force cadet was killed while kayaking on Lake Grapevine in Texas after she was hit by a jet ski.

The suspected driver of the jet ski and a man who allegedly helped her flee, both illegal aliens from Venezuela, were arrested in Dallas, Tuesday morning.

Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 22, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Maikel Coello Perozo, 21, is accused of picking her up and fleeing. Authorities allege Perozo hit another vehicle while speeding off. He has been charged with a collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4, the suspects were found with their bags packed at the time of their arrests. Perozo reportedly told police he helped Gonzalez flee so she could avoid being captured.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department led the investigation.

It remained unclear where the duo had planned to go prior to their arrest and whether that included making their way back to Venezuela to avoid arrest and presumably deportation by immigration officials.

Open border policies of prior administration criticized

A previous Facebook post by Gonzalez under the alias of Alejandra Glen described herself as a digital creator who had moved to Orlando, Florida last year.

Her Instagram page, under the header, tublanquita1205, prior to having all her posts scrubbed had been replete with images of herself scantily clad donning the Venezuelan flag.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security on Thursday criticized the previous Biden administration for open-border policies it says led to the death of the teen kayaker, airforce cadet who had returned to Texas to visit her family over the Memorial Day long weekend.

‘Ava Moore was a patriot serving her country when she was killed by an illegal alien in a hit-and-run over Memorial Day weekend. This senseless tragedy was 100 percent preventable,’ DHS stated in a post on X.

‘Daikerlyn Gonzalez and Maikel Perozo entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and were released into our interior,’ the post continued.

‘The previous administration’s open border policies have cost too many Americans their lives. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with victims of illegal alien crime and their families.’

During a news conference Wednesday, Joshua Johnson, acting field director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Emergency Removal Operations in Dallas, first confirmed the pair had entered the United States illegally only to then be released.

‘It’s my understanding that both the individuals crossed the southern border in 2023 or 2024,’ Johnson said according to a FOX News report. ‘They were arrested at the time of entry, processed on a notice to appear and then released on their own recognizance.’

He said ICE filed detainers for the suspects, and they will be processed for removal after criminal proceedings are concluded in Texas.