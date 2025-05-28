Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo, illegal aliens from Venezuela who are charged in connection to the Grapevine Lake hit and run death of kayaker, Ava Renee Moore had previously been arrested for entering the U.S only to be released as female suspect faces manslaughter and other charges.

A female suspect involved in a fatal hit and run of a teen kayaker on Grapevine Lake along with her companion who she fled the scene with were on Tuesday arrested, with the female jet ski operator now facing a charge of second degree manslaughter .

The Texas Game Wardens announced Tuesday – in collaboration with the Grapevine Police Department – that Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Ava Renee Moore.

Additionally Gonzalez, 21, was also held on charges of reckless operation and excessive speed of a personal water craft and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Gonzalez, an illegal alien hailing from Venezuela, remained held on bond set at $500,000.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of a second person in connection with the incident later Tuesday. That person was later identified by Texas Game Wardens as 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo. Paxton also alleged that both of those arrested were undocumented.

Perozo was charged with a collision involving damage to a vehicle, which is a class B misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension, which is a Class-A misdemeanor.

Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning at a home in the 4700 block of Kildare Avenue in Oak Cliff. Law enforcement agencies, including Grapevine and Dallas police, the Texas Game Wardens, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security surrounded the home around 11 a.m.

In giving statements about the tragedy, Paxton said ‘Ava Moore was killed by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place.’

ICE Dallas Field Office acting Director Joshua Johnson confirmed that both Venezuelan nationals had previously been arrested while trying to enter the country in ‘2023 or 2024,’ and then released. Johnson said once the state is finished with charging the pair, they will face an immigration judge.

In photos released by Grapevine Police and Texas Parks and Wildlife, Daikerlyn Gonzalez Gonzalez had a Bible verse tattooed on her left shoulder. ‘Se fuerte y valiente’ translates to ‘be strong and courageous.’

Illegal aliens from Venezuela flee fatal hit and run scene

According to Texas Game Wardens, Gonzalez and Perozo hit two vehicles while leaving the area. Officials said the Grapevine Fire Department responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday to an emergency near Oak Grove Park. Initial reports indicated that a person had been kayaking when they were hit by a jet ski.

Moore was pulled ashore with significant ‘head’ trauma, and first responders began advanced life support measures, according to a statement from the department. Moore was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, where she was pronounced dead, officials announced.

On Memorial Day, Grapevine police released a photo of one of two women believed to be on the jet ski that hit Ava’s kayak. Authorities said one woman fled the scene with a male friend after the crash. In the process of leaving, investigators say the duo hit another driver and abandoned their vehicle near the Cobblestone Apartments at Ruth Wall and Turner Road.

Police have not released the name of the second woman who was on the jet ski. That individual stayed at the scene following the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Game Wardens announced the arrest of the woman they had been looking for: Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez had been operating jet ski at great speeds and recklessly

According to the arrest affidavit, the jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water. Witnesses told investigators that Moore and other kayakers tried to paddle away before she was struck from behind.

The arrest warrant states that Daikerlyn Gonzalez Gonzalez, operating the PWC, drove ‘across the top of the kayak’ turned back in the direction of the accident and then sped away.

After driving away on the personal water craft, witnesses say the suspect returned to the shoreline where ‘bystanders attempted to restraint the two occupants of the PWC’ but that others attempted ‘to guard and help with moving the PWC occupants toward vehicles in the parking lot.’

Ava Moore graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19th and had accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

At the time of Sunday’s tragedy, the 18 year old had returned from training in Colorado Springs to visit her family.

Moore’s family released a statement during a Wednesday press conference where they emphasized forgiveness.

‘This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,’ the family said.

‘Out of this tragedy, God will make good — and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness,’ the family continued.