Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence, Camp Mystic fatalities identified as 8 year old twin sisters, while 14 year old elder sister, Harper miraculously survives.

Two 8-year-old twin girls were among those who died during the 4th of July flash floods that struck central Texas that to date have led to over 104 dead, including 28 children.

Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence, and their elder sister, Hannah, 14, had been at Camp Mystic when the Guadalupe River overflowed, suddenly overwhelming the Christian girls’ summer camp.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, the twins’ grandfather, news publisher, David Lawrence Jr. confirmed to that Hanna and Rebecca had died in the floods, while their elder sister, Harper had miraculously survived the tragedy.

‘It has been an unimaginable time for all of us. Hanna and Rebecca gave their parents John and Lacy and sister Harper, and all in our family, so much joy,’ Lawrence told the Herald in a statement. ‘They and that joy can never be forgotten.’

According to the girls’ father, John Lawrence (whose father was the news publisher), the twins had recently completed 2nd grade at University Park Elementary School.

‘Hanna and Rebecca brought so much joy to us, to their big sister Harper, and to so many others,’ the girls’ parents, John and Lucy shared in a released statement. ‘We will find ways to keep that joy, and to continue to spread it for them. But we are devastated that the bond we shared with them, and that they shared with each other, is now frozen in time. Thank you for the love and support.’

As of Monday night officials had recorded 104 deaths with over 75 people killed in the flooding in Kerr County. Of those, 48 were adults and 9 were children.

About 750 children were at the camp when the flooding struck. Camp Mystic describes itself as a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River, first established in 1926.

A total of 27 campers and counselors vanished during the weekend flash floods, with 68-year-old counselor, Katherine Ferruzzo, and 10 campers still unaccounted for…