Maurnice DeClue Legal Defense Fund for Missouri teen girl raises $3K as family insists she is the real victim and was ongoing subjected to bullying by other students at Hazelwood East High, as fellow student, Kaylee Gain fights for her life as family statement is imminent.

The family of an alleged teen perpetrator seen in viral video repeatedly smashing her opponent’s head against a concrete floor have launched a legal defence fund in which they state their 15 year old niece is an A grade student who has been ‘unfairly’ painted as a bully and who in fact is the real victim, ‘in a complicated situation.’

Pastor Leslie DeClue and Gwendolyn DeClue shared a fundraiser on Facebook late Saturday for their 15 year old niece, Maurnice DeClue who social media has identified as the ‘black girl’ seen physically engaging fellow Missouri teen classmate, Kaylee Gain amid a brawl involving other students at a Spanish Lake lot near their school.

The video which doesn’t necessarily explain how the two girls came to fight against each other, shows the two teen girls physically engaging each other, with video not necessarily showing who threw the first punch, nor the moments immediately preceding the vicious beat-down which has since led to national condemnation.

Imminent statement on Kaylee’s condition to be released

Towards the end of the fight, DeClue takes the upper hand and overwhelms her ‘opponent,’ and rather than stopping, DeClue continues to smash Gain’s head repeatedly against the concrete floor, to the point where video shows her lying in the middle of the ground convulsing. No other fellow students are seen attempting to stop the beat-down or assist the fallen girl, until responding police arrive.

Since the March 8 episode which occurred just after 2.30p, presumably when school let out at nearby at Hazelwood East High, Kaylee Gain has remained in critical condition and has yet to open her eyes as her life now lies in the balance amid catastrophic brain injuries.

So pernicious are Kaylee’s damages, fears exist that the 16 year old may not make it or ever recover, with her grandmother this weekend issuing a foreboding statement, that the family would release a statement regarding Kaylee’s health and condition, ‘imminently’.

Family of Maurnice DeClue claim she has been tried in court of public opinion as they plead for her side to be heard

To date a primary fundraiser to assist in medical needs for Kaylee Gain has raised $330,160.

In the aftermath of the assault, Marnice Clue has been charged as a juvenile and remains in custody at St Louis County Family Court, with Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey, demanding the 15 year old be tried as an adult and that she face potentially upgraded charges contingent on what the next days brings with Kaylee’s physical condition.

Publicly addressing the confrontation, in a plea to shore up funds for a legal defense fund, DeClue’s family insists she is not the perpetrator and was herself the victim of ongoing bullying, while noting her, ‘good character, clean school record and excellent work ethic.’

Wrote TinaDeClue:

‘Maurnice deserves a fair chance at just being heard’

‘I am organizing this GoFund Me page for the family of Maurnice DeClue’s to support and help with the legal fees and other fees that they may incur during this challenging time.

Maurnice is a intelligent child who has carved out a bright future for herself. She has earned her place on the honor roll and enjoys filling up her extra curricular time with playing the violin in the orchestra and playing volleyball. All of this goes without mention that she has advanced a grade ahead while fulfilling all these achievements. Spanish and Korean are languages that have been self taught and her zeal for learning is what fuels her conversations with her parents in trying to teach them everything she knows.

Maurnice’s time at Hazelwood East High School was tainted by several instances of bullying which unfortunately led up to the incident that happened on March 8th. Maurnice was attempting to board her bus after school to go home and some students stalled and lured her to the scene of the site. She had no intention on fighting anyone , simply because she knew of no fight that was supposed to ensue. She was attacked first by a girl student and even after defending herself she was attacked again and jumped on by other students while trying to self preserve from the first attacker.

Maurnice deserves a fair chance at just being heard and all sides being appropriately investigated.

Her good character, clean school record and excellent work ethic precede her .

$3,127 raised out of a $150,000 goal

The relative goes on to claim that the 15 year old has been tried in the court of public opinion, along with her and her family subjected to threats and unsafe conditions.

The family is rallying for community help for her legal fund because unfortunately her case has become complex and already been tried in the court of public opinion. She and her family are facing ugly threats and unsafe conditions but won’t stop fighting for justice and Maurnice’s future that she has worked hard for.’

As of early Sunday morning, the fundraiser had amassed $3,127 of a $150,000 goal from 85 donations.