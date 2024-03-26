Kaylee Gain Missouri teen suspended day before beating for bullying other teens, part of warring tribe. Petition to charge fellow schoolgirl and foe, Maurnice DeClue as an adult with attempted murder gains momentum.

And it continues. Kaylee Gain, the 15 year old Missouri teen seen on cellphone video having her head repeatedly beaten against concrete ground, before losing consciousness and left fighting for her life for the next two weeks was part of a warring tribe at school and had the day before her ‘meet up’ had been suspended for beating up another girl.

Kaylee was left in a coma for two weeks after the beating with fellow Hazelwood East High School student, Maurnice DeClue, with Kaylee only regaining consciousness just days ago, while DeClue, 15, continued to remain in custody on assault charges at a juvenile court.

Kaylee Gain suspended for bullying other teens

The assault left Kaylee suffering ‘a fractured skull that resulted in brain bleeding and swelling’ and in a coma for over two weeks before only days ago breathing on her own again and taken out of ICU with a long road of rehabilitation ahead of her.

The day before the fight which took place at a lot on March 8, near school at Spanish Lake, Gain was suspended from school for beating up a different girl, who was friends with the ‘black teen’ now charged in the incident.

Gain and the girl, who remains in juvenile detention, were apparently members of warring friend groups at their high school according to commentators who have piled on following a recent post on social media.

Commented one girl, ‘Put it in the correct context…..Kaylee was the bully. All of you supporting a predatory bully. Was not right for her head to get bashed in but she is FAR from the innocent child many are saying she is…’

The above sentiments echo a recent GoFundme fundraiser (since cancelled) and change petition for compassion that DeClue’s family had posted online in which they claimed Maurnice was ‘the real victim’ who was ‘harassed and bullied’ before the viral incident along with rebuking demands to have Maurnice now charged as an adult (but more on this below…).

In the Change.org petition, Maurnice’s family called on the St Louis Juvenile Court to show ‘compassion’, while noting that the fight which led to Kaylee being left in a coma was the result of a ‘complicated situation.

The petition stated Maurnice being an honor roll student at Hazelwood East High School with an exemplary record and had simply been ‘defending herself’ during the fight with Kaylee.

A chance for forgiveness?

The fundraiser, which was removed by GoFundMe, said the teen was ‘unfairly’ painted as a bully and that she had been tried in the court of public opinion.

The fundraiser raised over $3,000 before being taken down the same weekend it was started on account of GoFundme’s policy of not allowing fundraisers for individuals charged with felony crimes.

Of note, the fundraiser had stated the family being targeted with ‘racist death threats’.

The change org petition which still exists states Maurnice ‘deserves amnesty and a chance at forgiveness’, adding that her ‘fair trial hearing is being swayed’.

DeClue has been charged with felony assault and is being held by St Louis Family Court, with a hearing expected in early April.

So far more than 470 people have signed the ‘compassion plea,’ which claims the incident ‘being used to define her character and incite racial divisions and political strife with the MO AG calling on the courts to charge her as an adult.’

Petition to charge Maurnice DeClue with attempted murder as an adult gathers momentum

Responding to the above compassion plea petition a change petition to now charge DeClue as an adult for attempted murder has now gathered momentum.

States the petition which was started March 21, ‘Kaylee Gain has been in a coma for almost 2 weeks with severe brain damage after brutally having her head slammed into the concrete multiple time allegedly at the hands of Maurnice Declue. This needs to be handled in the adult court system based on the brutality of the assault.’

To date, the petition has garnered 430 signatures, with one commentator writing, ‘Disgusting behaviour she deserves to be charged as an adult. Her stupid aunt defending her actions makes it even worse.’

Commented another, ‘Declue and her excellent academic history do not justify her disgusting behavior. She deserves to be charge as an adult!’

While another wrote, ‘She beat an unconscious child. No different than shooting someone in the back as they walk away. GUILTY.’

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey had previously sought to charge DeClue as an adult if Kaylee did not survive the attack.

Gain’s family says it wants ‘justice through the legal system’ – and have pleaded with against retaliation against Maurnice or her family or other teens allied with DeClue.

‘Although the family would like justice to eventually be served through the legal system, their focus at this time is dedicated exclusively to Kaylee’s recovery’, her family said in a statement through their lawyer.

‘The family also asks all members of the community at large to come together to denounce teen violence and bullying as there have been far too many recent examples of teen violence that have resulted in significant injuries, and even deaths in some instances.’