Maurnice DeClue high school goes to war with Missouri Attorney General Office with Andrew Bailey wishing to charge her as an adult as the school district says it is being bullied by his office as the school now refuse to hand over documents.

And the saga continues. In latest developments involving a 15 year old Missouri teen girl mercilessly beaten by her larger foe at a lot after school, the teens’ school is now refusing to hand over documents to the state attorney general that would allow one of the teen’s being charged as an adult.

Kaylee Gain‘s high school, Hazelwood East High School has refused to hand over records to the Missouri Attorney General involving fellow ‘black’ schoolgirl, Maurnice DeClue seen repeatedly slamming Kaylee’s head on to the concrete ground, leading to Kaylee suffering a fractured skull and brain damage.

Andrew Bailey Missouri AG goes to war with Kaylee Gain Hazelwood East school district

The decision not to hand over documents relating to the alleged foe, and fellow schoolgirl, Maurnice DeClue, 15, comes as the office of Attorney General Andrew Bailey now seeks to have the girl charged and tried as an adult, despite the protestations of the high school the two girls attend of ‘bullying’.

The call to have the teen charged as an adult comes in the latest heated back-and-forth between Bailey’s office and local school district officials, who say they are the victims of intimidation tactics at the hands of a conservative, ‘right wing’ political bent attorney general.

In an interview on Fox News, Attorney General Andrew Baily claimed that the ‘brutal assault’ was a result of an obsession with woke DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies and the ‘soft-touch approach to justice’ under former St. Louis DA Kim Gardner and current Rep Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat.

Gain, 16, was left in a coma for two weeks after the beating near Hazelwood East High School in St Louis on March 8, which saw a teen girl beating her head repeatedly into concrete.

Missouri AG blames woke school policies for school discord

After days of silence from the Hazelwood School District, a spokesperson claimed that Bailey’s investigation was ‘based on lies’ in an email obtained by Fox News.

In response, Bailey said that school district has made ‘egregious errors’ about the incident and cited Chapter 610, which requires a public governmental body to turn over records and provide a letter that details why requested documents have not been shared.

‘Instead of directing your ire at a date reference or making ad-hominem attacks, you should follow Missouri law and do so immediately,’ Bailey said.

In an email written by Cindy Reeds Ownsby, an attorney for the school district, she said: ‘It is disappointing to have an attorney general that intentionally disrespects public school district administrators and elected officials by sending error-filled correspondence to intimidate and threaten their leadership.’

She added that the fight did not happen ‘during the middle of the school day,’ as Bailey has argued that school resource officers ‘would have been on the scene’ that occurred after hours, ‘one-half mile from school property.’

Did woke policies lead to school fights and warring tribes?

He added that the district’s most shocking error was about the ‘unsupported allegations that race was a factor in the incident.’

Ownsby told Bailey that the requested records would be handed over by April 15 and acknowledged the Sunshine Law.

The state law requires public body records to be open to the public, and that a request cannot be ignored or avoided by the other party.

The Attorney General said that the investigation is set to determine whether the school district violated the state’s Human Rights Act.

The act ‘guarantees every Missouri residents the right to be free from discrimination and the right to full enjoyment of places of public accommodation.’

It is not yet clear what started the fight, but Bailey accused Gain’s school of ‘promoting racial divisiveness’ and ‘pushing a radical social agenda’ at the expense of proper discipline.’

Change org petition to charge Maurnice DeClue as adult gains momentum

Gain is currently fighting for her life in a local hospital where she is being treated for brain bleeding and swelling.

DeClue following the March 8 fight was arrested and charged with assault.

It was revealed that the day before the fight, Gain was suspended from school for fighting a different girl, who was friends with the teen now charged in the incident and part of a culture of a ‘warring tribe’ at their highschool – with released video showing Kaylee Gain beating and fighting one of her rivals, leading to her detention.

The accused girl’s family previously posted a GoFundme fundraiser for legal costs (since taken down under the terms of GoFundme policy) which stated that she is the real victim who was ‘harassed and bullied’ before the viral incident and condemned calls to charge the student as an adult, ‘who had been tried in the court of public opinion.’

A change org petition to charge Maurnice DeClue with attempted murder and as an adult has since led to over 796 signatures as the two girls fight continues to galvanise both sides of the fence as to who is the actual victim and the rampant ongoing school bullying and violence pervasive in American schools and the no end in sight in remedying the situation.