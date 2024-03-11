Maurnice DeClue black female student beats Kailee Hazelwood East High School white student during meet up leaving girl critically injured after continually smashing her head on the concrete, viral video shows.

A physical confrontation between two students at a Missouri school has led to one female student critically injured and another facing criminal felony charges.

Maurnice DeClue a 15 year old black female student at Hazelwood East High School was identified on social media as the alleged perpetrator seen on video violently banging the head of white girl, Kailee on the concrete between the two girls.

The confrontation took place Friday at the intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives near campus, Spanish Lake, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Victim had head smashed to concrete floor at least 4 times

The 15 year old suspect remained held by St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges, KTVI reported.

Video of the confrontation shows the two high school girls squaring off to fight in the middle of a street close to school.

Within seconds, the black student throws down the white teen girl to the pavement. DeClue then unleashes a flurry of punches to the white girl’s face. When another female student attempts to intervene, she is attacked by other teenage girls.

After being punched at least a dozen times in the face, the more aggressive student then grabs the teen girl by the hair and repeatedly and viciously slams her head onto the concrete, according to the video.

The victim had her head violently bashed into the pavement at least four times.

‘Bullying and fighting in the community…’

The teenage girl is seen on video lying unconscious on the pavement and begins to go into convulsions after

It is thought the confrontation took place after the two juveniles agreeing to meet and ‘face off’ each other.

The Hazelwood School District released a statement following fight of the video going viral.

‘It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt,’ the statement said. ‘Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need.’

‘We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community,’ the district added.

Little public information is available about Maurice Declue, although the school’s official website lists her as having played for the volleyball team from 2023-2024.