Kaylee, Hazelwood East High School student show in viral video having her head smashed on concrete by fellow student, Maurnice DeClue is fighting for her life after suffering brain injury and skull fracture.

The family of a Missouri 15-year-old girl who was captured on viral video brutally beaten by another teen has spoken out, sharing her picture and saying she has suffered severe brain damage.

The victim, identified only as Kaylee is fighting for life in critical condition, with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage, after her head was repeatedly smashed into the ground during a fight with fellow Hazelwood East High School student, Maurnice DeClue, on Friday.

Wrote the girl’s family on GoFundMe: ‘In minutes, this family’s life shattered when their only daughter was assaulted outside of a North County high school. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene.

In Hazelwood East High School, the district who won a DEI award in 2022 and the school where students beat a girl who’s now in critical condition, just 5% of students are proficient in Math and just 21% in reading. The school may be educating children to become violent barely… pic.twitter.com/9PPCqilq4E — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 12, 2024

Fundraiser for victim gathers momentum

‘She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition. We will not know the extinct of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially. Her mother and father are staying by her side night and day hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love.’

Kaylee’s family added that the funds collected on the GoFundMe will be use towards ‘easing these stressful days, allowing Kaylee’s family to be able to be there 100% for her day and night and help with the medical bills that they foresee.’

The donation page has collected over $18,830 of its $40,000 goal.

Meanwhile Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called on the 15-year-old girl, Maurnice DeClue who beat another teen’s head into concrete to be tried as an adult.

‘This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim,’ state AG Andrew Bailey wrote of the disturbing video.

Adding, ‘This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim.

‘The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide.’

‘I will do everything in my power to ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable,’ the AG added in another post.

Missouri girl in critical condition after fight near Hazelwood East High School . A 15-year-old female suspect was arrested on assault charges @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/50IqTOcF9O — Kelley Hoskins (@KelleyHoskins) March 12, 2024

Police continue to investigate as juvenile fights for her life

Hazelwood East High School students were forced to leave early Monday after police say they are investigating multiple threats over the viral video showing the fight.

The altercation broke out at about 2:30 pm Friday near Hazelwood High School.

Video of the incident circulated on social media showing a black juvenile girl bashing the teen’s head into the concrete after throwing multiple punches and sending her careening to the ground.

The victim appeared to begin to have a seizure as groups of other teens brawled just feet away.

Police found the girl suffering from a serious head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, roughly a five-minute walk from the high school campus.

Kaylee, whose surname has not been released, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

15-year-old black girl, DeClue was arrested Saturday and charged with assault. She was taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the incident.