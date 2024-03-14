Missouri teen, 16, beaten to concrete fights for her life, yet to...

Kaylee Gain, Missouri teen viciously beaten at the hands of Maurnice DeClue, fellow Hazelwood East High School student, as 16 year old girl fights for her life and is yet to open her eyes as suffering severe brain damage as her life hangs in the balance almost one week after brawl as St Louis Police acknowledge the victim struck first and black teen ‘fought back’.

The 16-year-old Missouri girl captured on viral video brutally beaten by another teen is ‘fighting hard to stay alive’ according to her family after suffering brain damage in the horrific attack.

Kaylee Gain suffered a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage when her head was repeatedly smashed into the ground during a brawl involving other students, with the juvenile specifically squaring off with fellow Hazelwood East High School student, Maurnice DeClue, 15, on Friday.

The incident which took place near her her St. Louis high school led to Kaylee severely beaten and left on the ground where she was seen convulsing before EMTs arrived.

In Hazelwood East High School, the district who won a DEI award in 2022 and the school where students beat a girl who’s now in critical condition, just 5% of students are proficient in Math and just 21% in reading. The school may be educating children to become violent barely… pic.twitter.com/9PPCqilq4E — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 12, 2024

‘Major brain bleeding and swelling’ and ‘fighting for her life’.

The family say Gain has ‘major brain bleeding and swelling’ and is in ‘critical condition’. They will not know the full extent of the damage until she wakes up.

‘Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family,’ her loved ones shared on a crowdfunding page, adding: ‘the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially.’

A GoFundMe created in support of Gain has raised nearly $216,856 in just two days. The fundraiser states that all donations will be use towards ‘easing these stressful days, allowing Kaylee’s family to be able to be there 100% for her day and night and help with the medical bills that they foresee.’

Video of the vicious assault circulated on social media showing teen ‘black’ girl, Maurnice DeClue bashing the ‘white’ teen’s head into the concrete after throwing multiple punches and sending her careening to the ground.

Gain appeared to begin to have a seizure as groups of other teens brawled just feet away.

DeClue repeatedly called Gain a ‘bitch’ before smashing her head into the ground several times.

Police found the girl suffering from a serious head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, roughly a five-minute walk from the high school campus. She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Parents keeping 24/7 bedside vigil

‘In minutes, this family’s life shattered when their only daughter was assaulted outside of a North County high school,’ the crowdfunding page states.

‘She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene. She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage.’

Gain’s ‘shocked and devastated’ parents have been staying by their daughter’s side ‘day and night’ since he was hospitalized and are ‘hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love’.

A statement attributed to her parents, and published on a second GoFundMe page, said: ‘We are so grateful for the amazing medical staff who have been working tirelessly to give her the best possible chance at a full recovery.

Will Maurnice DeClue be charged as an adult?

‘We know she has a very long road ahead of her but we remain hopeful. We are so overwhelmed by all the support and love.’

The teen’s grandparents confirmed to KSDK that both crowdfunding pages are legitimate and will be used used to ‘help with costs incurred from Gain’s injuries and the parents’ lost wages’.

DeClue was arrested Saturday and charged with assault. She was taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called on the ‘evil’ 15-year-old girl who beat Gain’s head into the concrete to be ‘tried as an adult’.

Announced Bailey on X: ‘This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim.

‘The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide.’

Victim swung first and attacked black teen girl who then fought back

John O’Sullivan, Director of Communications with St. Louis County Courts, told KSDK it is too soon to determine if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

He says a court hearing is expected to be held in the next few weeks.

After news of the altercation broke, the Hazelwood School District released a statement condemning violence within the community.

‘It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt,’ the statement read. ‘Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children.

‘The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need.’

The statement urged community members to respect the families of those involved and ‘pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.’

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the incident in which it has warned it can not easily levy charges unless something major happens as the violence was an organized meet by two different female collectives and that Kaylee swung first (see above attachment immediately above).