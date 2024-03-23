Kaylee Gain alive: Missouri teen girl with head smashed on concrete by fellow school girl is now breathing on her own and stable condition as she is moved out of ICU as family release statement of gratitude. Signatures for fellow schoolgirl, Maurnice DeClue seen beating her into a coma continues to grow in change org petition for compassion.

A 15 year old Missouri girl captured on cellphone having her head repeatedly smashed against concrete pavement earlier this month and convulsing moments before going into a coma is now breathing on her own and in stable condition according to an update.

Kaylee Gain, of St Louis, had been left in a life threatening condition following her pairing off with fellow school girl, Maurnice DeClue, a day after she had been suspended at school after she was caught on video beating her alleged attacker (conflicting accounts have also stated it being Maurnice’s sister).

The two girls had met on March 8 just on 2.30pm after school had left out along with other students from Hazelwood East High School at Spanish Lake.

The meeting led to an all out brawl involving a range of students, with Kaylee’s own mom, April Nordstrom having come to the brawl, imploring her own daughter, ‘Get her Kaylee, Get her Kaylee!’

During the ensuing fight, Kaylee was quickly overpowered by her larger foe, with the girl repeatedly smashing her head against a concrete pavement and Kaylee convulsing following the brutal attack.

The brawl left Kaylee suffering a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage. The full extent of Kaylee Gain’s injuries won’t be known until she regains consciousness – a feat that her own immediate family had feared might not be possible, as they prepared for the worse.

An update posted to a GoFundMe set up for the teenager and her family confirmed that she was breathing on her own and had been taken out of ICU.

It said, ‘We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU.

‘We are truly blessed by the outpouring of support and your prayers. It means so much to us!’

Adding, ‘She still has an incredibly long journey ahead of her but she is strong. We will update Kaylees gofundme’s when we can as changes continue to happen. Thank you again to everybody for your support we are so grateful!’

Kaylee’s condition led to Maurnice DeClue’s family claiming that their child had now become the focus of threats and intention of reprisals – with the family releasing a GoFundme fundraiser which had collected upwards of $3K before GoFundme cancelling it on account of it breaking its terms of conditions (fundraisers are not allowed for individuals charged with felony crimes – with Maurnice now in juvenile custody and charged with felony assault).

Kaylee’s family in recent days released a statement that they intended to pursue ‘justice through the legal system’ – while pleaded with other teenagers not to retaliate against her alleged attacker.

‘Although the family would like justice to eventually be served through the legal system, their focus at this time is dedicated exclusively to Kaylee’s recovery,’ her family said in the statement.

‘The family also asks all members of the community at large to come together to denounce teen violence and bullying as there have been far too many recent examples of teen violence that have resulted in significant injuries, and even deaths in some instances.

‘Kaylee’s parents want to make a special request to their fellow parents in the community to ask them to reinforce to their children that physical violence and bullying are never appropriate, and to emphasize to their children that lives of both the perpetrators of teen violence and the victims of violence can be permanently and forever changed as a result of violent incidents that last only a few minutes.

‘Lastly, the family wants to emphasize that they do not want any retaliation of any kind to occur toward anyone that was either directly or indirectly involved in this incident.’

The statement ends by asking for prayers for Kaylee’s ‘full recovery’ and hopes that ‘teenagers realize that momentary violent actions can have life-altering consequences’ through reading about the highly-publicized attack.

Fearing that Maurnice DeClue may now be tried as an adult as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has demanded along with the most severest possible charges (including murder had Kaylee passed away) the family last weekend issued a change org petition seeking ‘compassion’ and understanding in what they decried to be a ‘complicated’ situation.

The petition claimed that Maurnice — who they stated is an honour roll A grade student — was in fact the real victim and had been unfairly painted as a bully and that she had been tried in the court of public opinion.

To date, the petition has accrued 740 signatures.

Maurnice DeClue is scheduled to appear in court early April, with the girl’s family presumably relieved that Kaylee Gain managed to avoid death and what that could have meant for the teen whose future has also been destroyed as two girls had met to settle a score….