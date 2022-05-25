Salvador Ramos Uvalde Texas teen life spiraling out of control leading up to Robb Elementary School shooting: from self mutilation, bullying, family discord, threats and intimidation at home and work along with random people.

A lone teen gunman who shot dead 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school reportedly exhibited increasingly bizarre behavior leading up to the massacre – including cutting up his face with knives just ‘for fun,’ friends said.

Salvador Ramos’ friend Santos Valdez Jr., 18, said that the two had been close, playing video games and basketball regularly, until his friend’s behavior began to ‘deteriorate,’ The Washington Post reported.

At one point, he recounted, Ramos, 18, showed up at a park with scratch marks across his face and said he had been attacked by a cat.

‘Then he told me the truth, that he’d cut up his face with knives over and over and over,’ Valdez told the media outlet.

‘I was like, ‘You’re crazy, bro, why would you do that?’’ he said. Ramos told him it was just ‘for fun,’ Valdez said.

Ramos had automatic rifle wish list according to friend

The friend said he last interacted with Salvador Ramos just two hours before the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The two messaged on Instagram, where Valdez reshared a meme that said, ‘WHY TF IS SCHOOL STILL OPEN,’ according to the Washington Post, which reported that Ramos replied, ‘Facts’ and ‘That’s good tho right?’

Valdez reportedly wrote: ‘Idek [I don’t even know] I don’t even go to school lmao.’

But Ramos never responded to the message — or even opened it, he said.

Valdez described how Ramos used to drive around with another friend and shoot people at random with a BB gun — along with egging people’s cars. This despite the gunman’s grandfather, Rolando Reyes telling ABC News that his grandson didn’t have a driver’s license.

The friend described how Ramos last year posted on social media images of automatic rifles that ‘he would have on his wish list’ – and a few days ago, he posted photos of two rifles he referred to as ‘my gun pics,’ the paper reported.

Friends and relatives also said Ramos had been bullied throughout middle school and junior high for a speech impediment – a stutter and lisp, according to the Washington Post.

School bullying

His cousin Mia said she saw students mocking his impediment during middle school, where he tried at first to ignore the bullying but then told his grandmother that he didn’t want to go back to school.

‘He wasn’t very much of a social person after being bullied for the stutter,’ said Mia, who declined to provide her last name. ‘I think he just didn’t feel comfortable anymore at school.’

Childhood friend Stephen Garcia told the paper that Ramos ‘would get bullied hard, like bullied by a lot of people. Over social media, over gaming, over everything.

‘He was the nicest kid, the most shyest kid. He just needed to break out of his shell,’ he said, adding that Ramos was once subjected to homophobic slurs after posting a photo of himself wearing black eyeliner.

Garcia said he tried to defend his friend before moving with his mother to another part of the state for a job.

‘He just started being a different person. He kept getting worse and worse, and I don’t even know,’ he told the paper.

Fractured family life

Ramos soon began wearing all black, walked in large military boots and grew out his hair, according to the report.

Nadia Reyes, another high school classmate, told the Washington Post that Ramos recently posted an Instagram story of himself yelling at his mom, who he said was trying to kick him out of their home.

‘He posted videos on his Instagram where the cops were there and he’d call his mom a b—- and say she wanted to kick him out,’ she told the paper. ‘He’d be screaming and talking to his mom really aggressively.’

Ramos’ neighbor Ruben Flores, 41, said he tried to be a kind of father figure to the troubled teen, who had ‘a pretty rough life with his mom.’

He told the paper he saw police at the Hood Street home, where he witnessed arguments between mother and son.

Flores and several other people familiar with the family said Salvador Ramos’ mother used drugs, which contributed to the trouble at home, according to the Washington Post, which said it could not reach her for comment.

Ramos moved to his grandmother’s home across town a few months ago, according to Flores, who said he last saw the grandmother Sunday when she stopped by the mom’s Hood Street property, which she also owned.

He said she told him she was in the process of evicting Ramos’ mother because of her drug issues.

Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother before heading over to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with two assault rifles around 11:32 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to officials.

Wendy’s co-worker noticed Ramos had aggressive streak

The boys grandfather told ABC News, that his grandson didn’t finish highschool and had been working at Wendy’s for the last year and that he drove the teen to work.

The grandfather also acknowledged a fractured family life, saying Ramos kept mostly to himself and was quiet and that had yet to sink in that his grandson was the school shooter.

Meanwhile, new details also have been reported about Ramos’ behavior at a local Wendy’s, where he worked from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., five days a week.

Adrian Mendes, the evening manager at the fast-food joint, told CNN that he ‘kept to himself mostly.’

‘He felt like the quiet type, the one who doesn’t say much. He didn’t really socialize with the other employees,’ Mendes said. ‘He just worked, got paid, and came in to get his check.’

A young woman who worked with him until March noticed an aggressive streak.

‘He would be very rude towards the girls sometimes, and one of the cooks, threatening them by asking, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And he would also send inappropriate texts to the ladies,’ the former co-worker told The Daily Beast on condition of anonymity.

‘At the park, there’d be videos of him trying to fight people with boxing gloves. He’d take them around with him,’ she said.

The ongoing altercations would come to a head when Romas posted photos of two AR-15-style rifles on his Instagram account just four days before the massacre, with the gunman reaching out to a random Instagram user, @epnupues, with whom he had sought to engage and share a secret, even an hour up to leading up to Tuesday morning’s bloodbath.