Reece Zunker Texas high school teacher (and soccer coach) & wife Paula confirmed dead following Kerrville, Texas flash floods as couple’s two children remain missing Sunday night as death toll set to reach 100.

The bodies of a missing Texas teacher & soccer coach, Reece Zunker and his wife, Paula were located over the weekend following devastating flooding that swept through Kerr County, Texas, on Friday.

The Kerrville Independent School District released a statement confirming the deaths of the Tivy High School boy’s soccer coach and his wife, who was also formerly a teacher at Tivy. Their bodies were located Saturday night.

Of disconcert, the couple’s two children, Lyle and Holland, were both still missing as of Sunday afternoon.

Beloved Kerrville teacher/soccer coach & wife found dead as kids remain missing

‘It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our beloved teachers, Reece Zunker, and his wife, Paula, who tragically lost their lives in the flash flood on July 4th,’ the statement read.

‘Reece was a passionate educator and a beloved soccer coach. His unwavering dedication to our students, athletes, and the Tivy community touched countless lives and will never be forgotten.

‘Paula, a former Tivy teacher, also left a lasting mark on our community. The care and impact she shared with her students continue to be felt, even years later.’

According to reports, the family was vacationing at a river house in Hunt, near Camp Mystic, where several children are still unaccounted for.

Texas flash floods death toll

The Tivy boy’s soccer team also released a statement remembering Zunker, whom they called a “leader and inspiration.”

‘Coach Reece Zunker was not just a soccer coach he was a mentor, teacher and a role model for our Kerrville kids,’ the post on Facebook read. ‘He rebuilt the soccer program and left a legacy. His passion for his players, students, co-workers, community and his family will never be forgotten.’

Zunker taught at Tivy High School for 12 years, according to KENS 5.

Over a dozen campers were confirmed dead as of Sunday afternoon, Kerr County officials said. One counselor and 11 campers remained unaccounted for while the death toll across Central Texas climbed to 82 on Sunday.

At least 68 are dead at the flooding’s epicenter in Kerr County, while 12 more were killed in other counties, according to officials.

Search efforts have been hampered by the physical destruction wrought when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks during torrential rains Thursday night into Friday, with trees and other debris still littered across the countryside.

So far there have been 525 rescue operations across the state, with 366 being conducted by air.