Gloria Zamora, California fitness influencer and new boyfriend, Hector Garduno shot dead by estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, outside Fontana restaurant. Influencer had spoken about her ex days earlier on her Podcast.

A popular fitness influencer and her dinner date were gunned down by her estranged husband — who in turn was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer, California authorities said.

Gloria Zamora, a mother of seven with over 155,000 followers on Instagram, was killed late Saturday along with her date, father of four Hector Garduno, in the parking lot of a sushi restaurant in Fontana.

Jilted estranged husband tracked down fitness influencer and dinner date

Zamora and Garduno were shot by Zamora’s second husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, just days after the 40-year-old fitness influencer told listeners on her podcast, “HERizon,” that she was leaving him.

‘They were going through a divorce, that led to this,’ Officer Steve Reed with the Fontana Police Department told ABC 7. Adding that the husband and wife were estranged.

‘We don’t know how he knew where she was at, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting,’ Reed said.

Several off-duty law enforcement officers happened to be in the area when the gunfire erupted, including one off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy who was driving by the shopping center and witnessed the shooting, according to Reed.

The deputy ‘made a U-turn at the light, and got out of his vehicle, and confronted the suspect,’ Reed said.

Lizarraga was shot and killed by the deputy, whose name has not been released.

California fitness influencer had openly criticized estranged husband days earlier on her podcast

Just days before the shooting, Zamora shared a clip of an appearance on the HERizon podcast with her Instagram followers with the caption, ‘with husbands like these, who needs enemies?’

‘Instead of you being supportive, you’re over here trying to like bring me down,’ she said of her ex-partner. ‘You think you’re all that? For you to go and work out and think that you can be on social media… you’re not even all that. You have all these stretch marks.’’

An online fundraiser for the influencer stated Zamora ‘leaves behind 7 beautiful children, ages 8 to 24, who are now facing a future without our mother’s warmth, guidance, and unconditional love.’

‘My mom was senselessly taken from us, she was murdered by my stepdad Tomas, in an act of unimaginable violence,’ wrote one of her daughters, Jazlynne Zamora.

Jazlynne described her mother as ‘a light in her community’ who ‘uplifted and inspired countless women.’

‘She always said, ‘Women can do anything they set their minds to,’ and she lived those words every day,’ she wrote.

Garduno’s children have also launched a GoFundMe, where they said the loving dad was a ‘devoted and hardworking man that was tragically murdered and gone too soon.’

Fontana police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.