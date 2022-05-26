Uvalde shooter got a job at Wendy’s where he saved $4K to...

Salvador Ramos Uvalde gunman worked at Wendy’s where he spent $4K he saved on weapons and ammunitions used during Tuesday’s school mass shooting.

Searching for meaning in the warped mind of a disaffected teen…. The teenage gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school worked at Wendy’s to save up $4,000 to purchase the guns he used in Tuesday’s massacre according to a report.

A former co-worker of Salvador Ramos, 18, described the school shooter as a ‘rude, creepy and scruffy’ guy who she would keep her distance from because he felt unsafe.

Grace Cruz, also 18, told The Sun she worked with the ‘demented’ teen at the fast-food chain restaurant in Uvalde, Texas, located just minutes from Robb Elementary School – the site of his mass shooting.

She claimed Ramos openly talked about using the money he earned at Wendy’s to purchase guns and ammo, adding that he ‘suddenly quit’ weeks before Tuesday’s shooting.

‘He told us he was saving up money for guns and ammo. We would ask him, ‘Why would you spend your money on that, spend it on a car or something useful,’ Cruz said. ‘I guess once he got enough money, he quit and stopped showing up.’

Disaffected and seemingly powerless

The gunman came to work at Wendy’s after dropping out of his senior year at Uvalde high school last year. The teen worked at the outlet from 11am to 4pm, five days a week.

Rumors indicated Ramos dropping out of school after being constantly bullied for his ‘weird, dress sense,’ ‘lisp,’ and on account of him ‘being poor.’

Revenge would be sweet and swift, the shooter may have thought one day in the future.

After having alluded to confidants that he was saving up to buy weapons, the teen upon turning 18 (Monday, May 16th) was legally able to go to a local gunstore dealership where he in fact bought not one, but two AR-15 assault rifles, where he then proceeded to brag about the newly acquired weapons on social media just days after buying them last week.

The teen spent money he had saved from working at Wendy’s, with Ramos dropping an estimated $4,000 on the weapons, ammunition and a tactical-style vest.

The boy’s grandfather, Rolando Reyes, speaking to ABC News, said the family had no idea Salvador had legally purchased the two weapons last week. The relative insisted had he known his grandson had the weapons that he would have reported him to police.

Speaking to the Sun, Ramos’ former colleague, Grace Cruz said Ramos worked in the fast food outlet’s drive-thru and was responsible for handing out orders to customers, while claiming Salvador wasn’t very good at his job.

He had problems, he needed help.

She claims customers would complain about him along with having an unkept appearance.

‘He didn’t smell, but he was definitely scruffy. Something was off about him. I didn’t feel safe around him, so I always kept my distance even though we worked the same hours,’ the ex co-worker told The Sun.

‘He quit just two weeks ago, but there were a couple of times before that where he almost got fired for being rude.’

Cruz also alleged that Ramos would brag about his plans to spend his earnings on guns and stated she thought he suffered from mental illness.

‘He had mental problems, emotional problems, personal problems, every type of problem,’ she said.

Adrian Mendes, one of the restaurant’s evening managers, claimed Ramos often kept to himself.

In search of his masculinity

‘He felt like the quiet type, the one who doesn’t say much. He didn’t really socialize with employees,’ Mendes told CNN. ‘He just worked, got paid, and came in to get his check.’

Another one of his former colleagues, speaking on the condition of anonymity, claimed Ramos had an ‘aggressive streak’ and would send inappropriate messages to female co-workers.

‘He would be very rude towards the girls sometimes, and one of the cooks, threatening them by asking, ‘Do you know who I am?” the young woman, who worked with Ramos until March, told The Daily Beast. ‘And he would also send inappropriate texts to the ladies.’

She also claimed he would engage in fights at local parks.

‘At the park, there’d be videos of him trying to fight people with boxing gloves. He’d take them around with him,’ she added.

Ramos used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodbath Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He had legally bought two such rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, authorities said.

One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by investigators. Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle last Friday.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston on Friday.