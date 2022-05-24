Salvador Ramos Uvalde Texas gunman kills 19 students, 2 teachers at Robb Elementary after posting weapons on social media days earlier.

Why didn’t anyone say anything? An 18 year old Texas teen is alleged to have shot dead 19 students, two teachers, on Tuesday after ramming a pick up truck along school parameters, barging inside with at least one weapon, shooting at his victims, before being shot dead by border agents responding to the scene. The blood letting came just days after the gunman posting images of a gun and rifle on his Instagram account (see below).

The suspected gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who launched his attack on Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.

Romas, equipped with a handgun and possibly a rifle, allegedly shot his 66 year old grandmother and a ten year old girl, both whose condition remained unknown, before entering the school and opening fire just on 11.32am, Tuesday morning, Abbott said.

Robb Elementary school was placed under lockdown around 11:43 a.m. local time Tuesday morning as law enforcement responded to an ‘active shooter.’

Eve Mireles, 44, a fourth grade teacher, was identified by her family as being one of two staff members shot dead. She had worked in education for 17 years. The student victims were reported as being aged between seven and 11, in the second, third and fourth grade.

Gunman who worked at Wendy’s remembered as quiet

Ramos, who was born in North Dakota but lived in Uvalde, was a student at Uvalde High School.

One of his friends at high school said he was teased about his clothes and his family’s financial situation. He worked at Wendy’s, where staff remembered him as quiet.

Initial children victims were identified as: Xavier Lopez, 10; Makenna Elrod, 10; Rogelio Torres, Nevaeh Bravo along with fourth grader, Uziyah Garcia.

Ramos according to authorities acquired the weapons seen posted on social media (see below) and thought to have been used on Tuesday, legally, with the teen going to a gun shop upon turning 18.

Gunman shared images of weapons on Instagram days before (see below)

A regard of the gunman’s social media pages indicated Ramos posting images (Instagram handle: salv8dor_) of the alleged weapons used during Tuesday morning’s shooting days earlier.

About four days before committing the massacre, the 18-year-old posted an image of two long weapons on his Instagram and tagged the user @epnupues, whom he did not know.

Minutes after the attack, the Instagram user posted a conversation with the killer. In the talk, Ramos warned him to answer him within an hour because he was going to tell him a secret.

‘Kids be scared irl’

Ramos messaged a woman he knew on Instagram, tagging her in a photo of the guns.

‘You gonna repost my gun pics,’ @sal8dor_ direct messaged the girl on May 12.

‘what your guns gotta do with me,’ she replied on Friday.

‘Just wanted to tag you,’ he said back.

Then at 5:43am on Tuesday, @salv8dor_ messaged her and said: ‘I’m about to’.

The girl asked ‘about to what’ to which he answered: ‘I’ll tell you before 11.’

‘lil secret I wanna tell u,’

He said he’d text her in an hour and urged her to respond.

‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u,’ he messaged with a smiley face emoji covering its mouth.

‘Be grateful I tagged you,’ he wrote.

She replied: ‘No it’s just scary,’ adding: ‘I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns?’

It remained unclear how or why Romas came to reach out to @epnupues Instagram user.

Authorities did not say what motivated the teen gunman nor why he targeted the elementary school. Robb Elementary is about 80 miles west of San Antonio and has just under 600 students.

Tuesday’s shooting came just 10 days after an 18-year-old white supremacist allegedly killed 10 people in an upstate New York supermarket in what had been, until now, the deadliest mass shooting of the year. Tuesday’s horror is also the deadliest school shooting since 14 high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018 and the worse shooting at an elementary school since 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December of 2012.