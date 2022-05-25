Adriana Reyes Uvalde Texas shooter mother claims having a good relationship with son, Salvador Ramos, while denying claims he was a violent person.

The mother of a lone teen Texas gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde area elementary school has insisted the boy ‘wasn’t a violent person’, according to a report.

Adriana Reyes said she was ‘surprised’ by Salvador Ramos opening gunfire at Robb Elementary School yesterday.

The mother admitted her son was a loner who ‘kept to himself and didn’t have many friends’ while denying claims she had a toxic relationship with her teen son.

Ramos, 18, was shot dead after his shooting spree left 19 children and two teachers dead as well as his grandmother fighting for her life after shooting the woman in the face at his grandparent’s home before driving with his cache to the school where he continued his rampage.

The teen had earlier bought two AR-15 assault rifles, bragged about them on social media and alluded to a random Instagram user just an hour before Tuesday’s bloodbath that he would commit an atrocity.

‘That’s not true. I had a good relationship with my son…’

Claimed the mother from San Antonio, ‘My son wasn’t a violent person. I’m surprised by what he did.’

‘I pray for those families. I’m praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They (the children) had no part in this,’ the parent continued according to the dailymail.

She was speaking from a hospital where her mother Celia Gonzalez was still being treated for the gunshot wounds to her face.

The parent downplayed reports she had a toxic relationship with her son that may have warped the teen’s personality. She continued: ‘I had a good relationship with him. He kept to himself; he didn’t have many friends.’

She said the last time she spoke with him was last Monday, on his birthday, adding: ‘I had a card and a Snoopy stuffed animal to give to him.’

She claims she did not know where Salvador shot her mother but added, me and my sister are going to care for her when she gets home to Uvalde.

She said her mother ‘with her left hand, was able to hold my hand.’ She added her mother cannot smile but knows she is there for her. She said doctors do not know what her mother’s prognosis is.

No known motive

It comes after it emerged Ramos had warned in online messages minutes before the attack he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.

He used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodbath Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He had legally bought two such rifles just days before, soon after his birthday, authorities said.

To date it continued to remain unclear what motivated the teen gunman and how he came to target the elementary school.

Tuesday’s horror is also the deadliest school shooting since 14 high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018 and the worse shooting at an elementary school since 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December of 2012.