Husband of Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack, two days after wife shot dead.

And another casualty. The grief-stricken husband of a fourth-grade teacher killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre died of a heart attack just two days after the mass shooting, family said on Thursday.

Joe Garcia died in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers — including the man’s wife of 24 years, Irma Garcia, her nephew said on Twitter.

‘EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,’ the nephew posted.

Adding, ‘i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.’

‘the pain doesn’t stop’.

BREAKING: Family members tell me Joe Garcia, the husband of Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia, just died of a heart attack. The couple had been married 24 years and has 4 children. Irma was shot and killed Tuesday trying to protect her 4th grade class. #breaking #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/X9CrD3ppXS — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) May 26, 2022

No known motive

Family members confirmed to Fox26 that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Irma Garcia, 46, taught alongside Eva Mireles, who was also gunned down at the hands of 18-year-old teen gunman, Salvador Ramos on Tuesday.

The teachers died trying to protect the children from the shooter.

Irma’s school profile she said she enjoyed barbecuing with her husband and listening to music.

The Garcias leave behind four children.

Authorities have yet to say what motivated gunman and how he came to target the elementary school.