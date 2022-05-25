Uvalde Texas shooting victims included 19 children under the age of 11 and two teachers, shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by Salvador Ramos, with fatalities expected to rise.

A 10-year-old girl desperately trying to call 911 was among the 19 child victims shot dead at the hands of a lone teen gunman who moments before told his victims, ‘you’re all going to die.’

Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was one of the 19 children all under the age of eleven, killed Tuesday morning at the hands of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who broke into the school carrying a handgun, a rifle, while wearing body armor before opening gunfire on classrooms full of children in an attack that also let to two teacher killed.

Berlinda Irene Arreola, Amerie’s grandmother, said that Ramos told the class ‘you’re going to die’ before he began his massacre – shooting her granddaughter dead as she tried to call 911. Amerie was sat next to her best friend who was left ‘covered in her blood’, Berlinda told the Daily Beast.

‘So the gunman went in and he told the children, “You’re going to die.” And [Amerie] had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood,’ Berlinda said.

Also killed in the attack were two boys – Xavier Lopez, 10, and nine-year-old Uziyah Garcia – and three more girls – Makenna Elrod, 10, Eliahana Torres, also 10, and Ellie, whose age and surname were not immediately available. Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, a mother-of-four, were the two teachers shot and killed.

Killing spree victims

Ramos a senior at Uvalde High School was eventually stopped by a Border Guard agent who had been manning a nearby post and rushed into the school. The two exchanged gunfire, with Ramos shot and killed. The agent was wounded, a local official said, but was able to walk himself out of the school.

More than a dozen children were also hurt in the attack, including a ten-year-old girl taken to hospital in the nearby city of San Antonio in critical condition. A 66-year-old woman – believed to be Ramos’s grandmother who he shot at the start of his killing spree – was in the same hospital, also in critical condition according to media reports.

A second hospital within Uvalde itself said 13 children had been brought to them, without saying what condition they are in. Police warned late Tuesday that the death toll is expected to rise.

Children confirmed dead by family members included 10-year-olds Xavier Lopez, Eliahana Torres, and Makenna Elrod, and eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia the dailymail reported.

Another girl called Ellie Garcia was also confirmed to have died by her grieving parents.

The missing included Rogelio Torres and Nevaeh Bravo.

The father of 10-year-old Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez said that she was also still missing.

Rampant mass shootings – but what to do?

Eva Mireles, a fourth grade teacher, was identified by her family as being one of the staff members shot dead. She had worked in education for 17 years.

Her husband Ruben Ruiz, a veteran detective and SWAT team member currently serving as a police officer with the school district, held regular active shooter drills for the schools – most recently at the end of March.

Irma Garcia, the second teacher fatality, co-taught with Mireles for the last five year, had been at Robb Elementary for 23 years. She was nominated as teacher of the year for the 2018-19 awards, organized by Trinity University.

Tuesday’s shooting came just 10 days after an 18-year-old white supremacist allegedly killed 10 people in an upstate New York supermarket in what had been, until now, the deadliest mass shooting of the year. Authorities had yet to say what led to Tuesday’s shooting rampage and why the 18 year old targeted the elementary school.

Tuesday’s horror is also the deadliest school shooting since 14 high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018 and the worse shooting at an elementary school since 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December of 2012.

The horror spectacle has since renewed calls, as seen during President Biden’s Tuesday night address to the nation, to re-instate gun controls. To date such action has continually being stymied at the hands of the powerful gun lobby, who maintain that it is people who kill and not guns. An argument many decry as ‘playing dumb’ given the prevalence of other nation states with a low incidence of mass shootings in tandem with tough gun control.