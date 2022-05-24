Salvador Romas Uvalde Texas gunman kills 14 students, teacher at Robb Elementary after posting weapons on social media days earlier.

Why didn’t anyone notice? An 18 year old Texas student is alleged to have shot dead 14 of his classmates, one teacher on Tuesday after ramming a pick up truck along school parameters, barging inside with a rife, shooting at his victims, along with injuring another 13 before being shot dead by border agents responding to the scene. The blood letting came just days after the gunman posting images of weapons on his Instagram account (see below).

The suspected gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who attended Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.

Roma, equipped with a handgun and possibly a rifle, allegedly shot his 66 year old grandmother and a ten year old girl, both who remained in critical condition, before entering the school and opening fire, Abbott said.

Robb Elementary school was placed under lockdown around 11:43 a.m. local time Tuesday morning as law enforcement responded to an ‘active shooter.’

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received 13 children by ambulance or buses for treatment. The hospital added that two children were transferred to a hospital in San Antonio and one child was pending transfer. The hospital added that two individuals were pronounced dead on arrival.

Gunman actively shared images of weapons on social media

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it, FOX News reported.

‘There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site,’ the school posted on Facebook. ‘Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.’

The school later posted on Facebook alerting parents that students were being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification. Additionally, all district and campus activities, after-school programs and events, were canceled for the remainder of the day.

A regard of the gunman’s social media pages indicated Ramos posting images (Instagram handle: salv8dor_) of the alleged weapons used during Tuesday morning’s mass shooting days earlier before setting out on his rampage.

According to Spanish site TN.com.ar, four days before committing the massacre, the 18-year-old posted an image of two long weapons on his Instagram and tagged the user @epnupues, whom he did not know.

Minutes after the attack, the Instagram user posted a conversation with the killer. In the talk, Ramos warned him to answer him within an hour because he was going to tell him a secret.

Authorities did not say what motivated the teen gunman. Robb Elementary is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Tuesday’s shooting came just 10 days after an 18-year-old white supremacist allegedly killed 10 people in an upstate New York supermarket in what had been, until now, the deadliest mass shooting of the year. Tuesday’s horror is also the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December of 2012.