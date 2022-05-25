Salvador Ramos Facebook messages with German girl he was in love with moments before Robb Elementary school shooting, where he confessed to shooting his grandmother in the face and his intent to shoot up an elementary school.

In the latest revelations involving a Uvalde teen gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two female teachers, Texas authorities told of reviewing back and forth private Facebook messages between the shooter and a teen girl in Germany.

Just prior to the attack and as he shot his grandmother, Celia Gonzalez, 66, Ramos, 18, appears to have sent direct messages in real time to a 15-year-old girl from Frankfurt, Germany that he had met online, CNN reported.

The girl, with whom Ramos spoke with daily, said that at around 11.01am, Ramos called her and told her that he loved her, and then within 20 minutes shot his grandmother in a dispute over his phone bill.

‘Ima do something to her rn [right now]’ wrote Ramos in a message at 11.10am Texas time. He added a few minutes later: ‘She’s on the phone with AT&T abojt [sic] my phone…It’s annoying’.

At 11.21am Ramos wrote ‘I just shot my grandma in her head’ and added in his final message: ‘Ima go shoot up a elementary school.’

Uvalde gunman chatted with German teen girl daily

Just 10 minutes later, the first 911 call came in after he crashed his grandmother’s truck outside the nearby school and exchanged gunfire with police as he stormed into the school.

The teen girl told CNN that she had met Ramos in a chat room on May 9 and only knew him through social media.

She said that Ramos had sent her a selfie and that he had promised to fly to Europe and meet her this summer.

The teen also told CNN that Ramos had boasted of receiving a package of ammunition on Monday, suggesting it was for a ‘surprise’.

Uvalde gunman also wrote to another female but on Instagram prior to shooting

She told of being alarmed by other messages from Ramos, including one in which he suggested he ‘threw dead cats at people’s houses.’

The direct messaging echoes communication that Ramos similarly had with another female on Instagram, with the user handle, @epnupues, whom Ramos, using the Instagram handle, salv8dor_, had also reached out to, urging her to share images of assault rifles he’d acquired. Ramos had even gone so far an hour prior to Tuesday morning’s shooting to again reach out to the Instagram user, promising to tell her a secret.

The last message to @epnupues, thought to be a woman from California was at 9:16am on Tuesday was ‘Ima air out’. The shooting started around 11:32am.

Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.

To date it continued to remain unclear what motivated the teen gunman and how he came to target the elementary school, that in the end led to 22 dead, including the gunman and another 17 injured.

Tuesday’s horror is also the deadliest school shooting since 14 high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018 and the worse shooting at an elementary school since 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Uvalde, which is close to Texas’s border with Mexico, is home to around 16,000 people. The school has 574 students enrolled, according to public listings, 90 per cent of whom are Hispanic, and 87 per cent of whom were deemed economically disadvantaged. Its pupils are in second to fourth grades – usually between the ages of 7 and 10.