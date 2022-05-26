Cops searched for school keys for 60 minutes while Uvalde gunman was...

Uvalde parents pleaded to enter classroom as cops searched for keys for up to 60 minutes while gunman Salvador Ramos was barricaded inside with his victims.

Video has emerged showing Texas police restraining desperate parents as they sought to enter a classroom and rescue their kids after a gunman barricaded himself inside the elementary school, picking off at the defenceless children.

By the time police were able to find keys and access the building, some 90 minutes later, Salvador Ramos, 18, had already killed 19 children along with 2 teachers. He would be eventually be brought down fatally upon engaging officers.

The failure of police to get to the classroom sooner, and possibly saving the lives of those killed, has led to many now asking why it took so long for responding officers to get to the shooter after the first 911 call.

Ramos first arrived at the school in Uvalde at 11.30am, crashing his car into a ditch.

This video make so much more sense now. The cops literally stopped parents from helping their kids. pic.twitter.com/zhQfUjlpjd https://t.co/DqgZUH3uCC — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) May 26, 2022

Deaths that could’ve been averted

A school resource officer was at the scene but he failed to stop him from making his way inside.

Two other cops also rushed to the school at that time – Ramos had just shot his grandmother in the face at their home less than five miles away. She survived and called the police.

When they arrived, Ramos is said to have shot at them then ran into the school, where he barricaded himself in the fourth grade classroom and shot 19 kids and two teachers dead.

It wouldn’t be until 1.06pm, some 90 minutes when the armed gunman first barged into the school, for police to declare the shooting over.

Sources have since conceded police were struggling to get into the classroom and needed a key to open the door.

Eventually, a border patrol agent was able to get inside and fatally engage the gunman.

One child told KENS 5 that he was able to hide under a desk, but that a girl who yelled out ‘help’ when police arrived was executed.

Video of Uvalde parents with cops — “y’all keep fighting with us, go fight that mfer!” pic.twitter.com/icDG2J595a — ✨TheStarsAtNight ✨ (@Star5AtNight) May 26, 2022

‘When the cops came, the cop said: “Yell if you need help!” And one of the persons in my class said ‘help.’ The guy overheard and he came in and shot her. The cop barged into that classroom. The guy shot at the cop. And the cops started shooting,’ the boy said.

Released video shows officers holding some parents back as they tried to get inside.

The footage shows a parent being pinned to the ground by an officer, while another carrying a taser stands guard nearby.

Other footages shows parents begging the cops: ‘What are you doing!? Get inside the building!’

It was unclear at what time the footage was shot. It also emerged Wednesday that Customs and Border Patrol agents who rushed to the scene had to grab a key from school staff to open the door of the classroom where the bloodbath took place.

That is because they were unable to break the door down themselves.

If we keep sharing these videos of the absolute fear that parents faced when waiting to see if their children survived the mass murder at Robb Elementary School Uvalde, TX, maybe we can reach a few conservatives. Maybe we can give them a change of heart.pic.twitter.com/0rTUsev1YD — ⚓🇺🇸🇺🇦💪🏼Heidi Mae – DemCast VA Capt (@Heidi_Maed_It) May 25, 2022

‘Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,’

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside the building.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

‘Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,’ he told KEN5.

Adding, ‘More could have been done. They were unprepared.’

‘There was at least 40 lawmen armed to the teeth but didn’t do a darn thing until it was far too late.

‘The situation could’ve been over quick if they had better tactical training, and we as a community witnessed it firsthand.’

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told reporters that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him, though a department spokesman said later that they could not give a solid estimate of how long the gunman was in the school or when he was killed.