Salvador Ramos Instagram user @ salv8dor_ sent @epnupues message 1 hour before Robb Elementary shooting, posting, ‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u.’ First reached out to random California woman on May 12. But why?

An 18-year-old recent high school drop out who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school messaged a random girl moments before Tuesday’s rampage saying: ‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u. I’m about to…’

Salvador Ramos sent an Instagram private chat to the California woman, alluding to the imminent bloodshed he would inflict on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Ramos under the Instagram handle, @salv8dor_ asked the Instagram user, @epnupues, to repost pictures of two of his AR-15s as well as a magazine of ammunition that he bought last week. Weapons that the 18 year old had bought at a local Uvalde gun store upon turning 18.

The images were first sent to the unknowing Instagram user on Friday. At the time, in a Tuesday morning post, said she had declined, because she was scared.

But Ramos persisted.

Two hours before Tuesday’s school mass shooting, circa 9.16am, Ramos sent @epnupues Instagram user another message, saying: ‘Ima air out.’

And as the shooting got underway it emerged he had also tagged her in a highlighted post on his page with pictures of his guns (see immediately above).

The girl was initially confused by the apparently random messages, which according to her, first began on May 12, only to continue engaging with him because she said she was scared.

She reacted with horror last night when she heard of the devastation Ramos had inflicted.

Ramos’ messages to the girl – believed to be from LA – on Instagram from May 12 painted a picture of a demented individual, on one hand seeking attention, connection, intimidation, all while plotting to carry out an attack.

Posted Ramos initially from his account, @salv8dor_: ‘You gonna repost my gun pics.’ She replied: ‘What your guns gotta do with me.’

‘Just wanted to tag you,’ he said back. Then at 5:43am on Tuesday, @salv8dor_ messaged her (see directly below) and said: ‘I’m about to’.

‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u,’

The girl asked ‘about to what’ to which he answered: ‘I’ll tell you before 11.’ He said he’d text her in an hour and urged her to respond.

‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u,’ he messaged with a smiley face emoji covering its mouth. ‘Be grateful I tagged you,’ he wrote.

She replied: ‘No it’s just scary,’ adding: ‘I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns?’

His last message at 9:16am on Tuesday was ‘Ima air out’. The shooting started around 11:32am.

The woman reacted with horror when she learnt what he had done. ‘He’s a stranger I know nothing about him he decided to tag me in his gun post,’ she wrote according to the dailymail.

‘I’m so sorry for the victims and their families I really don’t know what to say.’

She then added: ‘The only reason I responded to him was because I was afraid of him I wish I stayed awake to at least try to convince him to not commit his crime. I didn’t know.’

When an Instagram user asked if she was his girlfriend, she replied: ‘I don’t know him and I don’t even live in Texas.’ (see below)

Not immediately clear is how or why Romas came to reach out to @epnupues Instagram user and what he had hoped to achieve, while nevertheless indicating since he first began reaching out to the individual on May 12 that he had long planned Tuesday’s bloodbath…