Brian Tarrence missing U.S tourist remains traveling Turks and Caicos thought to be found (pending positive confirmation) as questions surrounding his abrupt disappearance remain including claims of drinking and mental health issues and a sudden relapse.

Turks and Caicos authorities have announced the discovery of a decomposing body now thought to be that of a U.S tourist who mysteriously disappeared while going out for a walk in the middle of the night last week.

Investigators found ‘the body of a deceased male in a decomposed state’ during a search in the area of Grace Bay, according to a release from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF).

Officials had yet to say whether the remains belonged to Brian Tarrence, who momentarily stepped out only to never return according to his wife, who he had traveled with to the Caribbean island to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary.

Tarrance, 51, and his wife Maria had traveled to the island on June 22 only for Tarrance to go missing three days later on June 25. The newly wed couple were scheduled to leave on June 29.

At the time of his disappearance, the NYC tech executive was captured on security video leaving his Airbnb at Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, around 3:30 a.m.

Maria who remains in Turks and Caicos, has hired a private investigator to assist in the search of her missing husband.

Tarrence, the vice president of Diligent Software, had his cellphone and wallet when he left his rental and was in an area known to be safe, that private investigator claimed.

‘So far, we haven’t been successful in anything, but we’re not giving up hope,’ private investigator Carl DeFazio, a former NYPD cop and US Marine, told Fox News last week.

DeFazio stated that he is trying to obtain records of Tarrence’s phone activity while on the island in an attempt to piece together his movements and potentially find him alive.

Brian Tarrence, 51, is still missing in Turks and Caicos after disappearing while on a trip with his wife. Authorities launched an investigation and video surveillance showed him walking alone in an area considered to be safe.

Of disconcert, are claims that Tarrance who had a history of problem drinking had recently relapsed along with mental health issues.

In an interview Turks Caicos outlet, The SUN, Tarrence’s brother, Mike Tarrence told the outlet that the missing sibling had a severe drinking problem.

‘This is very personal, but come to find out through all of this, it was discovered he is a very bad alcoholic. We were also told that with either the drinking, lack of sleep, or both, he was experiencing hallucinations.’

Notes a post from Eagle Legal News: ‘Mr. Tarrence, who has a history of alcohol addiction, is believed to have resumed drinking heavily after arriving on the island.’

The disappearance comes mere months when in March the US State Department issued a travel advisory for tourists visiting the popular vacation island chain — with violent robberies rising by 143% and gun-related crimes up 123% in the year 2024, according to InSight Crime.

Investigators have stated that no criminality is yet suspected in Tarrence’s disappearance.

Police have since stated it would provide further updates of the recovered remains as soon as the identification process was completed and the next of kin were informed.