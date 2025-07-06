Capt. Devin ‘Curly’ Boutte with the St Gabriel Police Department stabbed to death by Louisiana man, Warren Mitchell III after argument. No known motive.

A much beloved police officer in Iberville Parish, Lousiana was found stabbed to death at home on Legion Drive in St. Gabriel Sunday morning, July 6.

Capt. Devin ‘Curly’ Boutte, 34 had been with the St. Gabriel Police Department for many years, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told WAFB.

‘It’s a dark day, not only at the police department, but in the City of St. Gabriel because he was loved by everybody,’ Chief Ambeau said. ‘He was just that kind of officer that everybody loved him.’

Warren Mitchell III arrested in prior homicide

Arrested in the police officer slaying was Warren Mitchell III, 25 of St Gabriel, WBRZ reported.

No motive in the killing has been released, with Sheriff Brett Stassi with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office saying that Boutte had been arguing with someone before he died.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

An April, 2021 report cited the suspect being taken into custody on a warrant murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. At the time Mitchell was linked to the shooting murder of Kedarius Griffin, 18, who was shot and killed while he was inside a car with a pregnant woman and three children.

In the immediate aftermath of the Sunday’s slaying, St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson asked for the community to come together.

‘Continue prayers for this city, for this police department, and for the family of captain,’ Mayor Johnson said. ‘I’m sure there will be a few tough days ahead, but we’ll get through it as a community.’

The New Roads Police Department posted on social media that it extends its deepest condolences to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

‘Captain Boutte served his community with courage, honor, and dedication,’ the post stated. ‘His loss is felt not only by his department but by the entire law enforcement family across Louisiana. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in blue during this time of sorrow. May God grant peace, strength, and comfort to his family, fellow officers, and all who knew and loved him. Rest easy, Captain Boutte. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.’

Authorities declined to say how suspect came to be in contact with the victim and the events leading up to the St Gabriel police officer’s slaying.

Police continue to investigate.