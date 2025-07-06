Ervyana L. Davis, Nashville landlord uses bug foggers to evict family from house leading to 4 year old child experiencing breathing episode and charges of assault and child abuse.

A Tennessee woman is alleged to have placed bug foggers inside an apartment in a bid to force a family to vacate the residence whom she wanted to evict.

The episode led to Ervyana L. Davis, 23, of Nashville, being charged with assault and child abuse after the landlord attempting to force the family, which included a 4 year old to leave the apartment, while continuing to refuse to vacate.

It is then when Davis is alleged to have taken matters into her own hands. Rather than following the formal process of filing an eviction notice and housing court, a process which could take months, Davis instead on Wednesday went to a store and allegedly bought bug foggers. She then reportedly placed between five and 16 of the foggers and released them with the family still inside, WZTV reported.

Upon having placed the items inside the apartment, the 4 year old child began coughing, and experiencing difficulties breathing and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The Environmental Protection Agency says no one should be inside a house or apartment after the fogger is released. People should stay out of the home for at least two to four hours after it is released. The EPA stated one bug fogger is typically sufficient for a 25-by-25 foot room. Never mind 5 to 16.

‘Breathing spray mist may be harmful. Safe use of these products requires that everyone, including pets, leave the treated space and close the doors after foggers have been released,’ the EPA says.

Upon her arrest on Thursday, Davis was charged with two counts of assault, domestic fear of bodily injury; and two counts of child abuse to a child 8 years old and younger.

Davis is slated to next appear in court on Monday.