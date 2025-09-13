Lance Twiggs Tyler Robinson roommate and possible transgender partner identified as person who turned Charlier Kirk shooter to FBI and who is thought to have been the recipient of texts on Discord about retrieving gun after shooting.

The roommate who spoke to the FBI about Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with Charlie Kirk’s murder, has been identified as Lance Twiggs, who lived with Robinson in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, according to the Daily Mail.

Twiggs was described as a 22-year-old aspiring professional gamer, who self identified as trans and who lived with Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.

This is Lance Twiggs, the transgender roommate of Tyler Robinson, who provided law enforcement with incriminating text messages helpful to the investigation.

Transgender motive to Charlie Kirk assassination?

It is thought that the roommate was the individual who Tyler Robinson passed on text messages about ‘retrieving a gun’ used to shoot the conservative activist.

Twiggs showed police texts from Robinson about stashing a gun linked to Wednesday’s shooting of the prominent conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), a law enforcement affidavit said.

His identity was described as a Robinson was living with a ‘transgender partner’ (male to female) who is co-operating with the investigation. Questions remained whether Robinson and Twiggs were romantically involved.

Twiggs grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, told the dailymail that he was unable to comment on rumors that his grandson is trans and that there was a transgender motive to Kirk’s murder.

‘I don’t want to comment on that. I’m not sure what his situation is exactly right now,’ he said, adding that he had never met Robinson.

Lance Twiggs in 2022 on the left.

Lance Twiggs in 2025 on the right.

Tyler Robinson roommate and alleged assassin were part of gamer community

South Utah native, Twiggs, studied at Utah Tech University, according to his Facebook page. Robinson, 22, was also taking electrician training at a nearby technical college.

And like Robinson he was an avid gamer, posting shooting game videos on a TikTok account with the bio: ‘Becoming TikTok pros one terrible video at a time.’

He posted himself on social media playing popular games including Apex Legends, Valorant and Rocket League.

Lance Twiggs and shooter communicated via Discord

Robinson and Twiggs were described by friends as being part of a large group chat of dozens of gamer friends mostly from Robinson’s alma mater, Pine View High School, hosted on online chat network Discord.

Robinson’s alleged incriminating texts to Twiggs were also sent on Discord, according to the affidavit filed Friday.

An affidavit supporting the murder, obstruction, and felony firearm charges against Robinson described the roommate handing over incriminating text messages to police after the shooting.

Robinson sent messages to Twiggs, who was not named in the law enforcement filing, ‘stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point’, according to the affidavit by Utah Attorney General’s officer Brian Davis.

Robinson allegedly texted about ‘leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel’.

Unravelling Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination motive

‘The messages also refer to engraving bullets, and a mention of a scope and the rifle being unique,’ the affidavit said. ‘Messages from the contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits.’

Police said the descriptions matched what they had found: A Mauser .30-06 caliber rifle wrapped in a towel, abandoned in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus shortly after the shooting on Wednesday.

The affidavit does not accuse Twiggs of any involvement in the crime.

It appears Twiggs and Robinson became close after the alleged shooter graduated high school.

Authorities had yet to say what led to Robinson, a ‘devout’ Mormon to gun down Kirk amid claims that the discontent shooter was ‘radicalized’ by left ideology along with a competing theory that Robinson had become steeped in Groyper conservative ideology which mandated more nationalistic measures than the ones being advocated by Kirk.