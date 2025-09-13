Did Tyler Robinson assassinate Charlie Kirk to avenge transgender partner roommate and possible partner, Lance Twiggs? Speculation mounts that Utah assassin may have been motivated by radical left ideology and a repudiation of his devout Mormon upbringing.

Following the revelation that Charlie Kirk assassin was living with a transgender partner, questions are now being asked whether the conservative’s assassination was in part motivated by an affinity to ‘radical left politics’?

Lance Twiggs a 22 year old gamer who lived at the same St George, Utah address that alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, 22, lived at was reported to be the same person who handed incriminating text messages between himself and Robinson referencing ‘retrieving a gun,’ to the FBI in the aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting.

This is Lance Twiggs, the transgender roommate of Tyler Robinson, who provided law enforcement with incriminating text messages helpful to the investigation.

pic.twitter.com/v9KmtLzIzC pic.twitter.com/jC3sCer4kt — Americano (@moraltreason) September 13, 2025

Was Charlie Kirk assassination motivated by conservative’s opposition to gender transitioning?

What remained unclear is to what degree Twiggs, who is alleged to have been transitioning from male to female was involved with Robinson and whether Kirk’s assassination was motivated by the visiting university speaker’s opposition to gay and trans themes.

As a self-professed evangelical Christian, Kirk criticized the goals of the ‘LGBTQ agenda,’ expressing opposition to same-sex marriages and speaking out against gender-reassignment surgeries and procedures.

A report via FOX News described an un-identified female family member saying Twiggs was the ‘black sheep’ of the Utah family, while declining to speculate on a romantic relationship between the two men who lived at the $1800 a month townhouse.

She said she didn’t know her relative’s politics or whether Twiggs was transitioning to become a woman, but added that it wouldn’t surprise her.

The family member said she knew Twiggs was brought in for questioning by police.

Was Charlie Kirk assassin motivated by trans gender politics?

Of note, Kirk had recently spoken about the transgender male about the process of transitioning at one of his ‘Prove Me Wrong’ pop-up, question-and-answer events, according to a video of the encounter posted by his organization in May.

‘I want you to be very cautious putting drugs into your system in the pursuit of changing your body,’ he said. ‘I, instead, encourage you to work on what’s going on in your brain first.

‘I think what you need first and foremost is just a diagnosis,’ he went on. ‘Just someone that is going to listen to what you have gone through, listen to what else is going on.’

‘My prayer for you,’ he added, ‘I actually want to see you be comfortable in how you were born.

‘Yeah,’ his questioner agreed.

‘I know that you might not feel that way, but I think that is something that you can achieve,’ Kirk concluded. ‘I think that with the right team and the right people you don’t have to wage war on your body, you can learn to love your body.’

Authorities had yet to say what led to Robinson, who grew up as a ‘devout’ Mormon to gun down Kirk amid claims that the discontent shooter was ‘radicalized’ by left ideology along with a competing theory that Robinson had become steeped in Groyper conservative ideology which mandated more nationalistic measures than the ones being advocated by Kirk.