Charlie Kirk suspect, Tyler Robinson makes first court appearance as he’s charged with capital murder and other charges after previously stating he killed Charlie Kirk because he ‘spreads too much hate’

Charlie Kirk alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson made his first court appearance today via Zoom after allegedly shooting and killing the conservative activist in Utah last week.

The 22-year-old appeared disheveled and expressionless as the judge read out the charges against him, including that of aggravated murder, with Utah prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

Tyler Robinson was just arraigned in Court. I zoomed in on his face as the charges & the sentencing that come with these crimes were read to him. He shows zero regret or emotions as he’s told the State will seek the death penalty. How does a 22 year old become so soulless? pic.twitter.com/8Gewg4vFRU — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 16, 2025

Utah prosecutor asks for death penalty in what he describes as ‘American tragedy’

Robinson, 22, has also been charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Gray, who described Kirk’s death as ‘an American tragedy,’ said he does not ‘take this decision lightly’ in regard to seeking the death penalty for Robinson.

Robinson wore a suicide vest and spoke only to confirm his details during the hearing.

Prosecutors outlined evidence, including a text message confession to his partner and a note left beforehand saying he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices ‘and I’m going to take it.’

DNA on the trigger of the rifle that killed Kirk also matched that of Tyler Robinson, Gray said while outlining the evidence and announcing charges that could result in the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Charlie Kirk shooting motive

The prosecutor said Robinson, 22, wrote in one text that he spent more than a week planning the attack on Kirk, 31, married father of two, the prominent conservative icon who was able to rally America’s conservative youth behind Donald Trump and help him win his second office.

Along with capital murder, Robinson was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He also was charged with witness tampering because he had directed his alleged partner, Lance Twiggs to delete their text messages and telling them to stay silent if questioned by police, Gray said.

Robinson allegedly shot and killed Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University in a targeted political attack that has since gripped the nation which exists in a fractured polarized divide. In the days since the shooting, media professionals, medical workers and officer workers have been fired after expressing their contempt and glee for the divisive conservative icon’s slaughter.

Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but Gray said that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his partner: ‘I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.’

He has been held without bail since his arrest, and it remained unclear whether he has an attorney. Authorities say Robinson held a ‘leftist ideology’ and may have been ‘radicalized’ online before he was arrested for killing the MAGA influencer.

The prosecutor declined to answer whether Robinson targeted Kirk for his anti-transgender views. Kirk was shot while taking a question that touched on mass shootings, gun violence and transgender people.

Charlie Kirk alleged assassin refuses to cooperate with investigators

Robinson was involved in a romantic relationship with his roommate, who investigators say was transgender, which hasn’t been confirmed. Gray said the partner has been cooperating with investigators.

Robinson’s partner appeared shocked in the text exchange after the shooting, according to court documents, asking Robinson ‘why he did it and how long he’d been planning it.’

While authorities say Robinson hasn’t been cooperating with investigators, they say his family and friends have been talking.

Robinson’s mother told investigators that their son had turned left politically in the last year and became more supportive of gay and transgender rights after dating someone who is transgender, Gray said.

Kirk, 31, was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and is credited with energizing the Republican youth movement and helping President Donald Trump win back the White House in 2024.

Prosecutors also noted they have filed a protective order preventing Robinson from approaching Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife, and said they are seeking the death penalty.

The suspect was seen repeatedly looking down, as he sat at the county jail wearing a green suicide vest.

He spoke only once, to confirm his identity and sat stoically as the judge read the seven counts he faces – including the capital murder charge that could see him executed by firing squad.

Robinson will be due back in court on September 29 for another virtual hearing, Judge Tony F. Graf announced.

In the meantime, he will be held without bail.