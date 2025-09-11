Charlie Kirk and wife, Erika Frantzve rising couple, conservative influencers with the influencer marrying former Miss Arizona who holds masters degrees, business and charitable interests. Couple also had two young children.

Charlie Kirk was a husband and the father of two young children at the time of his shooting death Wednesday at a campus university event in Utah. The conservative activist ironically was shot and killed while discussing gang and mass shootings with the audience.

Kirk, 31, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, the first stop this fall for his organization’s ‘The American Comeback Tour,’ which was traveling to multiple college campuses across the country.

Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, shared a Bible verse on social media earlier in the day Wednesday, writing, ‘Psalm 46:1 – God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.’

To date, Erika, previously going by Erika Frantzve before her marriage to the conservative commentator has not commented publicly on the shooting or her husband’s death.

Together, the couple are parents of two children, a son who turned 1 in May, and a daughter who turned 3 in August according to ABC News.

Both Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk shared glimpses of their home life on social media, sharing photos of their children, though not sharing their names or faces.

Erika Kirk is a former Miss Arizona and collegiate basketball player who is currently studying for a doctorate in Biblical studies at Liberty University, according to her biography on her website.

Frantzve holds a degree in Political Science and International Relations from Arizona State University, a Juris Master’s degree from Liberty University (2017), and a Doctorate in Christian Leadership, earned in 2022 according to a previous report.

Frantzve is a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is also the founder of Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community empowerment.

She is also the founder of Proclaim, a faith-based clothing line, the host of the ‘Midweek Rise Up’ podcast.

Erika Kirk had also been a frequent presence by her husband’s side at speaking engagements and public appearances.

The couple went on their first date in NYC seven years ago this month, according to a post Erika Kirk shared on Instagram.

‘5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to date you,” she wrote in a Sept. 5, 2023, post.

Charlie Kirk proposed to Erika Kirk just two years later, in December 2020, and they wed in Arizona on May 8, 2021, according to social media posts she shared at the time.

The couple sat down together for an episode of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ in April to talk about marriage and family life.

‘Keep your faith, obviously first, and try to identify any fleshy problems that you might be having,’ Charlie Kirk said of his advice to young married couples, according to a YouTube video of the podcast.

Erika Kirk added, in part, ‘You have to continually invest in the confidence in one another, that you’re on the same team. You support each other. You love each other. You’re not going to undercut each other. You’re not going to undercut each other.’