Home Scandal and Gossip Social media sleuths id Charlie Kirk assassin as Utah transgender

Social media sleuths id Charlie Kirk assassin as Utah transgender

Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article.
-
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin

Breaking: Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male identified as Charlie Kirk assassin according to social media sleuths as images match those released by FBI. But who is Utah man? And why did he release, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead at 31’ just months earlier on Soundcloud? 

Social media sleuths have identified alleged Charlie Kirk assassin as Ogden, Utah transgender man who goes by she/her pronouns and calls himself Skye Valadez

‘Skye’ published a music project under the name God’s Finest Scalpel in April titled ‘Death to American Scum’ featuring a track called ‘Charlie Kirk’s death isn’t enough for me.’

Charlie Kirk shooter photos released showing gunman wearing star and stripes eagle shirt as FBI asks public help in identifying shooter
Charlie Kirk shooter photos released showing gunman wearing star and stripes eagle shirt as FBI asks public help in identifying shooter

Noted a social media user, ‘Clearly a MAGA NRA Christian Nazi Trump loving extremist.’

Photos of Valadez compared identically to the images of the shooter released by the FBI were posted to X by multiple people on Thursday afternoon.

No suspects have been named or confirmed by the FBI.

Utah transgender had released song months earlier titled, ‘Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,’ 

Valadez according to their Linkedin profile identified as She/Her’ and described themselves as aStudent at Bonneville High School’ in Ogden, Utah.

Valadez had a music project titled  project titled “God’s Finest Scalpel” and released a digital album in April called “Death to American Scum,” which reportedly included the track titled “Charlie Kirk’s Death Isn’t Enough for Me.”

The song, ‘Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,’ was released on SoundCloud and archived online as early as March 2025, months before Kirk’s killing. The song could not be found on Soundcloud.

Noted a post on Facebook, ‘Valadez, who operates under the music project name “God”s Finest Scalpel,” previously uploaded a song to Soundcloud called “Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,” which has since been removed from the platform. The provocative nature of his work has sparked outrage among various political and social circles, particularly given Kirk”s prominence as a conservative commentator and activist.’

Skye Valadez controversial song lyrics

Valadez’s work has been described as confrontational and politically satirical. Critics argue her lyrics glorify violence against conservative figures, while supporters interpret them as exaggerated protest art common in radical underground music scenes. Following Kirk’s death, some social media accounts connected to her circle reportedly celebrated the event, amplifying public scrutiny.

Leading into Kirk’s fatal shooting, the conservative firebrand was fielding questions from the audience inside the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Value University campus, ironically discussing transgender shooters. 

‘Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?’ an audience member asked. Kirk responded, ‘Too many.’

The questioner followed up: ‘Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?’

‘Counting or not counting gang violence?’ Kirk asked. Just then (does life follow art?) a single shot rang out. Kirk immediately slumped over as the crowd descended into a frenzy. 

Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin.
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah identified as alleged Charlie Kirk assassin by social media. Image on left is high school year book photo.
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin.
Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah transgender man matches images released by FBI in hunt for Charlie Kirk assassin.

Skye Valadez social media accounts removed hours ago

Of note, as The Gateway Pundit was screenshotting and archiving his Facebook account, it was pulled down by either Valadez himself or Meta.

The outlet attempted to reach out to Valadez, but the social media account was removed too quickly.

FBI has indicated it will be making a momentary announcement.

 