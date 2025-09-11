Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male id as Charlie Kirk assassin.

Breaking: Skye Valadez, Ogden, Utah male identified as Charlie Kirk assassin according to social media sleuths as images match those released by FBI. But who is Utah man? And why did he release, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead at 31’ just months earlier on Soundcloud?

Social media sleuths have identified alleged Charlie Kirk assassin as Ogden, Utah transgender man who goes by she/her pronouns and calls himself Skye Valadez.

‘Skye’ published a music project under the name God’s Finest Scalpel in April titled ‘Death to American Scum’ featuring a track called ‘Charlie Kirk’s death isn’t enough for me.’

Noted a social media user, ‘Clearly a MAGA NRA Christian Nazi Trump loving extremist.’

Photos of Valadez compared identically to the images of the shooter released by the FBI were posted to X by multiple people on Thursday afternoon.

No suspects have been named or confirmed by the FBI.

🚨Multiple accounts reporting they may have identified the Charlie Kirk shooter. 4chan intel identified suspect Skye Valadez – had a soundcloud with a track that was uploaded with a track a month ago titled “Charlie Kirk Dead at 31” – deleted the track and changed his location… pic.twitter.com/ByFcsaw7e9 — Fuzzy Momani (@Da_Carnivore) September 11, 2025

4chan intel identified suspect Skye Valadez >had a soundcloud with a track that was uploaded with a track a month ago titled “Charlie Kirk Dead at 31”

>deleted the track and changed his location to “leave me alone”

>lives in Utah

>troon pic.twitter.com/JTye3IsHgF — A. Westgate (@a_westgate) September 11, 2025

Utah transgender had released song months earlier titled, ‘Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,’

Valadez according to their Linkedin profile identified as ‘She/Her’ and described themselves as a ‘Student at Bonneville High School’ in Ogden, Utah.

Valadez had a music project titled project titled “God’s Finest Scalpel” and released a digital album in April called “Death to American Scum,” which reportedly included the track titled “Charlie Kirk’s Death Isn’t Enough for Me.”

The song, ‘Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,’ was released on SoundCloud and archived online as early as March 2025, months before Kirk’s killing. The song could not be found on Soundcloud.

Noted a post on Facebook, ‘Valadez, who operates under the music project name “God”s Finest Scalpel,” previously uploaded a song to Soundcloud called “Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,” which has since been removed from the platform. The provocative nature of his work has sparked outrage among various political and social circles, particularly given Kirk”s prominence as a conservative commentator and activist.’

“Skye Valadez” of Ogden, Utah had a music project called “God’s Finest Scalpel” and in April released a digital album called “Death to American Scum” which included a track called “Charlie Kirk’s death isn’t enough for me”. (1/2) https://t.co/XbiR7tDKiZ pic.twitter.com/zZDFDaBqCk — Trevor Sutcliffe (@TrevorSutcliffe) September 11, 2025

Skye Valadez controversial song lyrics

Valadez’s work has been described as confrontational and politically satirical. Critics argue her lyrics glorify violence against conservative figures, while supporters interpret them as exaggerated protest art common in radical underground music scenes. Following Kirk’s death, some social media accounts connected to her circle reportedly celebrated the event, amplifying public scrutiny.

Leading into Kirk’s fatal shooting, the conservative firebrand was fielding questions from the audience inside the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Value University campus, ironically discussing transgender shooters.

‘Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?’ an audience member asked. Kirk responded, ‘Too many.’

The questioner followed up: ‘Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?’

‘Counting or not counting gang violence?’ Kirk asked. Just then (does life follow art?) a single shot rang out. Kirk immediately slumped over as the crowd descended into a frenzy.

Skye Valadez social media accounts removed hours ago

Of note, as The Gateway Pundit was screenshotting and archiving his Facebook account, it was pulled down by either Valadez himself or Meta.

The outlet attempted to reach out to Valadez, but the social media account was removed too quickly.

FBI has indicated it will be making a momentary announcement.