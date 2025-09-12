Author publishes book on ‘Charlie Kirk shooting’ on Amazon one day before...

Anastasia J. Casey publishes book ‘Charlie Kirk shooting’ one day before killing on Amazon only for book to be delisted & author not located along with fueling conspiracy theories.

Fissure has arrived on the web following screenshots circulating of an online book titled, “The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America’s Response,” credited to an author named Anastasia J Casey. Except no one can now find the author.

The fissure stems in part that the book was published on September 9, just one day before the actual assassination of the conservative firebrand while addressing students at Utah Value University at Orem, on Wednesday, September 10.

A book entitled “The Sh**ting of Charlie Kirk” by Anastasia J Casey has appeared on Amazon with a PUBLICATION DATE OF SEPTEMBER 9TH 2025. A DAY BEFORE HE WAS A**ASSINATED. Is this bigger than we think it is. Can someone please look into this? pic.twitter.com/SaatxvFUut — Michael Canonaco (@MCanonaco11792) September 12, 2025

Amazon abruptly removes ‘Shooting of Charlie Kirk’ book on its platform

The listing was allegedly visible on Amazon at US$6.99, briefly before being removed.

Posted a user on X, ‘Interestingly, Google Search has retained an image of the front cover of the book “The Shooting of Charlie Kirk” by Anastasia J. Casey first published on Amazon on Sep. 9, 2025, a day BEFORE the actual assassination.’

The images of the cover, title, and date quickly spread across X, fueling speculation about foreknowledge or a cover-up.

An archived version of the Amazon page shows that the book claimed to provide ‘an in-depth, humanised account’ of the attack, the aftermath, and ‘America’s response.’

It included timelines, testimonies, and reflections on Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

The description suggested the book examined political polarisation, campus safety, and the national debate around free speech. However, the text itself raised more questions because it referenced events from 10 September 2025 — the day of the shooting — despite showing a 9 September publication date.

The book briefly received five 1-star reviews before being pulled from Amazon’s platform.

Intrigue soon galvanized social media, fuelling conspiracy theories, with many online questioning how a book could describe an event before it happened.

‘Can someone investigate this perhaps? It’s now pulled from Amazon online listing. Who is Anastasia Casey? Regardless of the credibility of the 9.9 publish date, how did this book get out so quick,’ one user wrote.

Another post read: ‘But check this out, another book published today? How the hell can you get a book published and up for sale in such short time ??? @FBIDirectorKash @AGPamBondi @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr.’

Noted another user, ‘This is like the 9/11 reporting strangeness. Something is off on how quickly these people are making these books. There are 2-3 more published yesterday about Charlie’s assassination. One is 36 pages.’

Amazon in turn released a statement addressing the book.

‘We have content guidelines governing which books can be listed for sale, and we remove books that do not adhere to these guidelines. The title in question is no longer available for sale. Due to a technical issue, the date of publication that had been displayed for this title, while it was briefly listed, was incorrect, and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused. The title was published late in the afternoon on September 10th,’ Amazon spokesperson told the Times of India.

WHO IS ANASTASIA J CASEY? pic.twitter.com/IPHSkyUlD8 — Gnegro Gnosis 🦈 🐆 🔥 (@GnegroGnosis) September 11, 2025

Who is Anastasia J. Casey?

Nevertheless netizens were curios to verify the author’s identity. Except they found none.

Posted one user, ‘The only Anastasia Casey I’ve found is in Arkansas, but she works at a company that’s one of the fastest growing ai companies in America. Contracts with Microsoft.’

It soon became apparent that little was known about Anastasia J Casey. No author biography or prior works were visible on the Amazon page prior to the e-book being deleted.

The book appeared to have been self-published using Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), a platform that allows writers to upload content with minimal review according to swisherpost.

It remains unclear whether Casey is a real person or a pseudonym.

The key issue driving speculation is the listed date — 9 September 2025. If accurate, it suggests the book was available before the Utah Valley University shooting took place. Raising the awkward question, how and who may have known of a prior plot?

Some online commentators claim this hints at foreknowledge or a deliberate cover-up.

However, publishing experts point out that Amazon’s system sometimes displays incorrect dates due to time zone differences or technical errors.

Others note that some rapid-response books are created using automated tools that compile news articles and summaries.

While in the interim speculation continues to fuel over the identity of the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, including that of a Utah transgender musician, who published a track titled ‘Charlie Kirk Dead at 31,’ on Soundcloud in March (since taken down) and whose images closely resembled images shared by FBI on Thursday.

The whereabouts of the musician remains unknown as their social media accounts were abruptly delisted on Thursday.

The FBI is offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.