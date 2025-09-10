: About author bio at bottom of article.

Charlie Kirk shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in front of students. Gunman still at large. Conservative speaker was addressing students. Politically motivated?

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Unverified reports told of the conservative firebrand being struck in the throat from a single gunshot. An unidentified ‘older’ man described as the gunman was taken into custody only to be later cleared and released as the shooter continued to remain at large.

Footage from the scene showed event goers screaming as shots rang out on Wednesday.

Charlie Kirk, a legend in truth telling and fighting evil, has been shot while giving a speech at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Provo Utah. It looks as though he was shot in the neck… still waiting details. pic.twitter.com/d57dzMMXwL — Rusty Lindquist (@RustyLindquist) September 10, 2025

At the time of gunfire ringing out, Kirk was conducting a Q & A session with students.

Moments after gunfire erupting, students were captured on shared footage screaming and fleeing the area.

School officials said gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking, KTVQ reported.

Reporting from multiple outlets says Kirk was evacuated from the campus by his security team.

BREAKING 🚨 Thousands of College Students at Utah Valley University here to see Charlie Kirk 🔥 WE ARE SO FREAKING BACK America is waking up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h04lEOL0tw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 10, 2025

The incident came just moments after Kirk postiing on X just minutes before that he was at the university.

‘WE. ARE. SO. BACK,’ Kirk wrote at 2.23pm EST.

‘Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour.’

A video from Utah Valley University, where shots were just fired at a Charlie Kirk event. This leftist violence must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/e4d4q6hvug — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 10, 2025

Was shooting politically motivated against conservative firebrand?

A suspect was taken into custody, according to a UVU alert sent to students. The campus was evacuated.

‘A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody,’ an alert from UVU said according to deseret.com

Authorities had yet to say what led up to the shooting along with the identity of the alleged gunman and their motivation.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency is monitoring the shooting.

‘We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,’ he wrote. ‘Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.’

The incident led to conservative commentators reacting.

Republican Utah senator Mike Lee said: ‘I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.’

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens also reacted to the shooting.

She wrote: ‘Everyone please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk. Please.’