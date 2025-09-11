Home Scandal and Gossip Second UVU suspect arrested released after wrong arrest says FBI

Second UVU suspect arrested released after wrong arrest says FBI

Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article.
-
Charlie Kirk suspect released & remains at large says FBI after questioning determined he was not the Utah Valley University shooter.
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect released & remains at large says FBI after questioning determined second individual taken into custody was not the Utah Valley University shooter.
Charlie Kirk suspect released & remains at large says FBI after questioning determined he was not the Utah Valley University shooter.
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect released & remains at large says FBI after questioning determined second individual taken into custody was not the Utah Valley University shooter.

Charlie Kirk suspect released & remains at large says FBI after questioning determined arrested young man was not the Utah Valley University shooter.

A suspect who had been taken into custody hours after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot has been released, FBI Director Kash Patel announced.

Kirk, 31, was shot at 12.20pm during a rally at Utah Valley University by a gunman who was caught on camera running across a rooftop in the moments after he opened fire. 

UVU shooting suspect released & remains at large

Screams erupted as the Turning Point USA founder fell out of his chair after the shots rang out.

He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he mortally succumbed to his injuries.

FBI agents are now working with the local police to track down the killer, as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox suggested the murderer may face the death penalty.

The person of interest police have taken into custody following the fatal shooting has been released, FBI Director Kash Patel has said.

He had earlier announced that a suspect was in custody, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said a person of interest was being questioned.

But Patel now says the investigation into the ‘targeted’ shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University is ongoing.

 