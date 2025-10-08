Alisha Crins, Ponaganset, Rhode Island teacher resigns over alleged relationship with 15 year old student as state police now investigate alleged indiscretion.

A Ponaganset High School gym teacher in Rhode Island is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former 15-year-old male student.

Alisha Crins, age 39, who resigned from the school and was no longer employed worked as the program instructor for PHS’s health and fitness/EMT CTE program. Prior to her tenure at the school, Crins of Cranston, worked in North Smithfield, where she met her husband, also a teacher according to the Valley Breeze.

The outlet reports the female educator allegedly being involved with the student who graduated last year starting during his sophomore year.

Of note, Crins’ husband, Jeffrey Crins was awarded teacher of the year in North Smithfield in 2022 the Valley Breeze previously reported.

Notice of the alleged indiscretion came to light after the student’s girlfriend discovered texts from the teacher on the boy’s phone.

Town Council President Will Worthy said he was shocked to learn of the allegations. He said he is disgusted to hear that the teacher’s actions were possibly known without any action taken before now.

Of question is whether teachers at the school were aware or ought to have been aware of the alleged indiscretion.

Supt. Renee Palazzo confirmed to Turnto10 News during a Tuesday night school meeting that state police were now investigating the situation.

Glocester Police Lt. Jeffrey Jenison also confirmed that the Rhode Island State Police is investigating an alleged incident.

To date no charges have been brought forward against the teacher.