Captured doorbell footage shows Charlie Kirk suspect limping towards Utah Value University campus before shooting believed to be carrying, concealing weapon later found. Suspect thought to be transgender musician, Skye Valadez.

Federal investigators have obtained surveillance footage that they believe is highly significant in the ongoing investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

According to the FBI, video collected from neighborhood doorbell cameras in Orem, Utah, appears to show the identified person of interest walking toward the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus shortly before the shooting occurred.

Is limping suspect caught on doorbell surveillance, Utah transgender musician?

The footage, time stamped at 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday and released by TMZ, depicts a man dressed entirely in black, consistent with the description and images released by the FBI of the ‘person of interest’ and now believed to be that of transgender musician and alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Skye Valadez according to internet sleuths.

The individual is seen moving along a residential street near the UVU campus, exhibiting a pronounced hobbling gait.

Officials believe this unusual movement may be due to the concealment of a firearm under his clothing.

Just three minutes later, at 11:52 a.m., the FBI confirmed the suspect arrived on the UVU campus where Kirk was shot. Investigators have since recovered a bolt-action rifle — specifically, a Mauser .30-06 — at the scene.

Authorities suspect the weapon was hidden beneath the suspect’s clothing, which may explain the irregular manner of walking captured on doorbell surveillance video.

Charlie’s killer walking with a “limp” before the assassination.

Footage recorded shortly after the shooting shows a contrasting scene: that of a sniper sprinting along the roof of a building some 200 yards from a tent where they had moments ago just shot Charlie Kirk dead.

The FBI according to TMZ said they canvased the neighborhood near campus searching for any surveillance videos of the person of interest, with doorbell videos since turned over to law enforcement for analyses.

Interestingly, another video shows law enforcement searching a wooded area that looks very similar to the area where the individual was running after the shooting. The FBI has said they recovered the shooter’s rifle in a wooded area, although it wasn’t confirm if it was where surveillance video was filmed.

The FBI has confirmed that agents canvassed the surrounding neighborhood extensively, collecting security video from private residences and businesses.

Those recordings, now in the possession of federal law enforcement, are being closely analyzed as part of the manhunt for the gunman as the FBI asks for the public’s help.