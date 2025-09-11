A high powered bolt action rifle, believed to be the weapon used to kill Charlie Kirk found as killer etched transgender and & anti fascist ideations on bullets says the FBI amid manhunt for gunman.

FBI officials have told of discovering a high powered bolt action rifle in wooded areas close to where Charlie Kirk was assassinated yesterday as being the one they believe the un-identified gunman, who remains at large used.

The manhunt for Kirk’s assassin entered its second day on Thursday after the conservative firebrand was gunned down mid-speech while addressing questions at the Utah Value University just on 12.20 p.m, Wednesday.

Political assassination

FBI sources said that the that the weapon, .30 caliber hunting rifle was wrapped up in a towel, with a spent cartridge in the chamber.

Another three unspent rounds were discovered in the magazine, all of which contained wording on them, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The bullet used to kill conservative activist Charlie Kirk was engraved with transgender and anti-fascist ideology according to the report.

Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the bureau’s Salt Lake City field office, said agents recovered a ‘high-powered bolt action rifle’ from a wooded area.

According to Bohls, the assassin – who has since been described as a male of college age – fled to the wooded area after the shooting.

Agents say according to video footage of the suspect, the gunman managed to blend in with students on the college campus, having just arrived at the Orem area campus shortly before noon.

After making the fatal shot, authorities say he jumped from the roof of the building, before fleeing the campus into a neighborhood.

Bohls said that the weapon was sent to an FBI lab for further analysis, with officials also finding palm imprint, forearm imprints and a ‘footwear impression’ of the suspect on the scene.

#BREAKING Reports saying the shooter used a Mauser 30.06 rifle. One spent round in the chamber, with engraved ideological anti-fascist phrases on the shell casings. #CharlieKirkdead #CharlieKirk pic.twitter.com/VS0u1lOao2 — Elite Theory (@Elite_Theory) September 11, 2025

Transgender mass shootings

Kirk was fielding questions from the audience inside the Sorensen Center courtyard on the campus leading into the deadly shooting.

‘Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?’ the person asked. Kirk responded, ‘Too many.’

The questioner followed up: ‘Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?’

‘Counting or not counting gang violence?’ Kirk asked. Then a single shot rang out. Kirk immediately slumped over as the crowd descended into a frenzy.

About 3,000 people were in attendance, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. The gunman continues to remain at large.