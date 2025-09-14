Utah shooter was in trans relationship & had very different ideology from...

Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson was in relationship with trans boyfriend, Lance Twiggs and was radicalized by left ideology, the dark web along with social media which Utah Governor said was worse than cancer and served to polarize the youth and hate each other.

Utah’s governor, Spencer Cox, on Sunday told national talkshows that the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson was living with and in a relationship with a person ‘transitioning from male to female’ as investigators continue exploring a possible motive in the conservative influencer’s slaying.

The Republican politician’s comments came four days after Kirk – a critic of gay and transgender rights – was fatally gunned down at Utah Valley University shortly after asserting that ‘too many’ trans people had committed mass shootings in the US.

Lance Twiggs in 2022 on the left.

Lance Twiggs in 2025 on the right.

What the hell happened? pic.twitter.com/QubwkWGwr0 — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) September 13, 2025

According to a report via NBC News, only about a tenth of 1% of such cases over the previous decade have allegedly been carried out by trans people, citing Gun Violence Archive.

Nonetheless, Cox stopped short of saying that officials had determined the suspect’s partner’s alleged status was a motivating factor in Kirk’s slaying.

In comments to NBC’s Meet the Press, Cox said that Robinson, 22, was not cooperating with authorities and had not ‘confessed’ to the shooting. Nevertheless, the official stated authorities were gathering information from family members and people around him, corroborating a case against him.

Cox said that what investigators had gathered showed Robinson ‘does come from a conservative family – but his ideology was very different than his family’.

Utah records show both of Robinson’s parents, Matt and Amy, are registered Republicans. But publicly available information offers little if any insight into Robinson’s personal beliefs.

Of note, Robinson had not expressed any political affiliation nor had ever voted.

Discussing Robinson’s alleged boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, 22, a ‘male transitioning from male to female,’ Cox said Twiggs claiming having no idea about any murder plot and cooperating with authorities.

‘I will say that that person has been very cooperative with authorities” and was “shocked” by what had happened.’

#CharlieKirk PoliticalViolence Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Meet the Press this morning on what’s known about Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer. pic.twitter.com/eDB1Z2bCAV — ricardobrown (@ricardobrown) September 14, 2025

Adding, ‘And … the why behind this … we’re all drawing lots of conclusions on how someone like this could be radicalized. And I think that those are important questions for us to ask and important questions for us to answer.’

Discussing the shooter’s alleged ideologies, Cox intimated at Robinson being ‘radicalized by the dark web.’

Reiterated Cox, ‘friends that have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet … culture and these other dark places of the internet where Robinson was going deep’.

Added Cox, ‘it’s very clear to us and to investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.’

Cox also warned of what he decried the damage of the internet and social media sites, which he said are run by ‘conflict entrepreneurs is doing to all of us’.

‘These companies … have figured out how to hack our brains, get us addicted to outrage … and get us to hate each other,’ Cox said.

‘I believe that social media has played a direct role in every single assassination and assassination attempt that we have seen over the last five, six years. There is no question in my mind.’

The governor did not elaborate on the evidence that investigators were relying on to establish Robinson’s relationship to his roommate with whom he shared an apartment in Washington county, Utah, about 260 miles from where Kirk was killed.