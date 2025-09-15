Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin’s transgender boyfriend roommate, Lance Twiggs ‘hates conservatives and Christians,’ relative says and likely radicalized shooter, Tyler Robinson.

A relative has come forward claiming that the boyfriend of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson was anti Conservative and had likely radicalised the shooter since their involvement.

Speaking to FOX News, the relative while not explicitly naming the roommate transitioning from male to female, since identified as Lance Twiggs, stated the 22 year old had ‘begun to act differently when he turned 18.’ The un-named relative further described the roommate developing a hatred of Christians and conservatives.

Charlie Kirk assassin likely became radicalized after getting involved with trans boyfriend claims relative

‘He hates conservatives and Christians,’ the relative told the outlet. ‘He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.’

‘He has obviously gotten progressively worse the last year or two,’ the relative said, adding that he’s ‘always very angry.’

The relative suspects Robinson’s politics were influenced by his partner in the year they have been dating.

‘I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing,’ the relative said.

‘Everybody in my family wants justice to be served and wants no part in this and wants whoever is involved in whatever way to have to pay for that,’ the relative added.

Robinson’s roommate who turned over communications they had with Robinson, 22, in the hours after the assassination according to reports has been ‘extremely cooperative’ along with claiming he ‘had no idea’ about Robinson’s alleged plans to assassinate Kirk.

Robinson and his roommate shared an apartment in St. George, Utah, where both of their families reside.

Appearing on national television talk shows on Sunday, Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Robinson and Twiggs were in a relationship with each other and that Robinson had become ‘radicalized by the dark web,’ was steeped in gamer and meme culture along with deeply influenced and polarized by social media.

It is speculated that Robinson may have targeted Kirk who had been openly critical of transgender themes and transitioning and may have sought to avenge the honor of his romantic partner.