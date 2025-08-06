Salman Iftikhar Staffing Match executive sentenced to 15 months jail after going on racist and abusive tirade against Virgin Atlantic air hostess, Angie Walsh while flying first class from London to Lahore, Pakistan. History of prior offences.

A wealthy recruitment executive flying first class with Virgin Atlantic who threatened an air hostess with sexual violence along with setting her alight has been jailed for 15 months.

Salman Iftikhar, 37, was traveling with his wife and three children when he unleashed a tirade on Angie Walsh at 39,000 feet during a flight from London Heathrow to Lahore, Pakistan on February 7 2023.

Here’s wealthy recruitment consultant Salman Iftikhar hurling death threats and racist abuse after champagne binge on an eight hour first class flight. His wife and three children were on the plane with him. https://t.co/NDjJgByo9C pic.twitter.com/ajzkx68YrC — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) August 5, 2025

Virgin Atlantic first class passenger racist and violent tirade

The father, who had been drinking champagne, hurled death threats and racist abuse at cabin crew on the eight hour flight after he was told to stop helping himself to ice from the onboard bar, the UK’s Sun reported.

Prosecuting, Abdul Kapadia, said: ‘During the defendant’s first meal service, the defendant was seen helping himself to ice, leaning over the bar he was drinking at, and taking ice with his hands.

‘When told to stop, the defendant became irate, and started to film cabin crew with his phone, telling them: ‘Do not tell me what to do you b***h.

‘When asked by the cabin crew to return to his seat, he then said: ‘Don’t tell me what to do you racist f***ing b***h. I know where you are from in Cardiff.’

The DailyMail reported the wealthy traveler calling Walsh a ‘f****** b****’ several times and telling her she would be dragged out of her hotel room, g*** r**p*d and set alight – comments which she said left her ‘broken’ and ‘traumatised’.

Iftikhar also fought with another steward along with threatening to blow up the floor of the Avari Lahore Hotel, where the cabin crew were due to stay.

In one clip of Iftikhar’s captured tirades, the businessman can be heard repeatedly accusing Walsh of being a racist, saying: ‘You called me a p*ki in front of everybody.’

Staffing Match executive prior arrests

All this unfolded in front of Iftikhar’s wife and children who were pleading for him to stop and had to be comforted by the cabin crew as he continued to hurl abuse for the entire flight.

Staff alerted the pilot and the seat belt signs were turned on, which only aggravated Iftikhar more.

He continued to call Ms Walsh a “f***ing b***h” before his escalating behaviour sparked a possible flight diversion to Turkey.

Screamed Iftikhar to the cabin crew at one point, ‘Do you know who I am?’

Iftikhar was finally arrested at his £900,000 ($1,199,528 USD) detached home in Iver, Buckinghamshire, on March 16, 2024, more than a year following the episode.

He admitted making threats to kill and racially aggravated harassment at Isleworth Crown Court and was jailed for 15 months. Upon being sentenced, Iftikhar was observed openly weeping.

According to his LinkedIn profile he is the director and founder of recruitment firm Staffing Match.

Virgin Atlantic air hostess traumatized & broken

Ms Walsh in an impact statement shared with the court said she had to take 14 months off work following the episode.

Explained Walsh in part, ‘I can’t quite believe that one passenger has had this much of an impact on my, my job, my career and my life.

‘I am a strong brave, happy stewardess, and loved my job. I am well known within the company.

‘I have been flying with Virgin Atlantic for 37 years. I was working when all flights were grounded on 9/11, and I’ve even flown into a warzone. But this incident has broken me.’

Iftikhar has six previous convictions arising from 15 offences, including common assault in 2004 and drink driving in 2008.

He was fined £3,000 ($4K USD) in 2021 after he was caught drink driving, as well as being under the influence of cannabis in his Rolls Royce in 2021.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson commented: ‘The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any disruptive or abusive behaviour on board our aircraft.

‘We will always work closely with the relevant authorities and will not hesitate to seek prosecution for those individuals that cause disruption onboard through unacceptable behaviour.”

‘We’re incredibly grateful to Angie and our cabin crew onboard who dealt with this distressing situation in a calm, courageous and professional manner. We are proud of Angie for her bravery in court and we will continue to offer her our full support.’