Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson threatened to kill himself rather than surrender to authorities after his father confronted him over the conservative firebrand’s slaying after recognising his son in released FBI images.

The father, Matt Robinson, recognized his 22-year-old son from photos of the suspected shooter that were released by authorities Thursday, leading the parent to confront his son when he returned home.

Robinson confessed to the Utah Valley University shooting when his dad asked if he pulled the trigger — but originally refused to turn himself in to law enforcement, according to sources cited by the nypost.

He told his father he’d rather kill himself, leading the parent to convince his son to speak with their youth minister, who also works with the US Marshals Service fugitive task force, sources said.

The minister then called a deputy with the federal agency, and the FBI took Robinson into custody Thursday evening, sources said.

‘I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement,’ Utah Governor Spensor Cox said addressing press.

Robinson, a former student at Utah Valley, has been arrested on aggravated murder charges. It’s believed he acted alone.

Devout Mormon rejected Christian faith after spending more time online

During authorities’ hunt for Robinson, investigators spoke to his roommate and saw a trove of Discord messages from a contact named “Tyler” to him about the shooting.

Some messages told the roommate about the need to retrieve a rifle and said where it could be found and in a wrapped towel, law enforcement said.

Another message stated that he changed his clothes, according to Cox.

It is thought that the shooter had increasingly being spending time online, possibly on the dark web where young discontents increasingly turn to, expressing ideas, being influenced by extreme groups, and encouraged to commit violent actions.

Robinson had expressed his disdain for Kirk in the day leading up to the shooting, claiming the conservative, a married father of two, was ‘full of hate,’ officials said.

Ironically, Robinson himself had grown up a white Christian male, that of a devout Utah Mormon, but while he lived the trappings of a safe, material life amid a church fearing community, the 22 year old man was disillusioned and had come to see Christianity and his faith as something to reject.