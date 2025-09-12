Tyler Robison Discord messages and dark online world in which the Charlie Kirk assassin discussed his plans, motives, guns, bullets on private social media app drawing extremists.

The Washington County, Utah man arrested in connection to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk used the social media platform Discord to share messages detailing the aftermath of the killing via an online chatroom, authorities said.

Tyler Robinson, 22, send messages about the rifle and engraved bullets, used during Wednesday’s assassination, authorities said during a Friday morning news conference.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Tyler Robinson’s roommate, who was not identified, showed investigators messages that mentioned the rifle and how it was left under brush, wrapped in a towel.

Authorities said Thursday that a Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle had been found in the woods, along with a spent cartridge. Three other rounds remained in the magazine.

Authorities said he inscribed messages on bullets referring to internet culture and anti-fascist sentiments before firing the shot that killed Kirk on Wednesday.

According to Cox, one of the bullets was engraved with ‘Notices bulge OwO, what’s this?’, a meme used to troll ‘furries’ and transgender people.

Furries are a community who adopt anthropomorphized animal personas, sometimes in a sexual context.

The website ‘Know Your Meme’ points to the phrase reportedly engraved on the bullet being used online to troll furries.

OWO is intended to represent a wide-eyed face of surprise, with ‘notices bulge’ referring to the male appendage.

Another engraving said ‘Hey Fascists! Catch’, alongside an up arrow, a right arrow symbol and another three arrows pointing downwards.

Another was engraved with the words of prominent Italian anti-fascist song ‘Bella Ciao’, which is dedicated to the Italian resistance who fought against Nazism.

The final unfired casing was inscribed with: ‘If you read this you are gay LMAO’, Cox added. LMAO is an internet acronym for ‘laughing my ass off’.

The roommate told officers that Robinson discussed the engravings and his movements after the killing on an online chatroom, authorities said. It is thought he used the website Discord, which is also a gaming platform.

Discord, launched in 2015, was initially an app used for chatting about video games. It later expanded to include calling and video chats, and to allow users to show the video games they were playing and eventually allow people to play games within the platform.

According to nonprofit Entertainment Software Rating Board, more than 200 million people use Discord every month.

While the free platform is primarily used by gamers, ‘Users now leverage Discord for all manner of personal and professional virtual gatherings, including hosting book clubs, knitting groups, sewing circles, and more,’ according to ESRB president Patricia Vance.

But these benign uses have been overshadowed in recent years by more ominous ones. Discord offers both private and public servers, allowing users to determine their own degree of privacy.

It is here were youth are thought to use the platform to privately communicate with other followers plans and plots and thoughts privately as is thought to be the case with Minneapolis trans shooter, Robin Westman, 23, who investigators believe may have been radicalised on the dark web along with other mass shooters.

The dark side of Discord

In a statement after the shooting, Discord disclosed Gendron’s activities on the platform and pledged to work to combat hate, violence and extremism.

‘We understand hateful ideologies and proponents of organized violence will persist online and offline, and we acknowledge that we must do more to remove hate and violent extremism from Discord. We created Discord to be a place for people to find belonging, and hate and violence are in direct opposition to our mission. We take our commitment to these principles seriously and will continue to invest in and deploy resources,’ the statement said.

While Discord users can be anonymous, at Friday’s news conference, Cox said that the messages shown by Tyler Robinson’s roommate were from an account with the name ‘Tyler.’

Robinson was turned in to police overnight by his father and a minister in southern Utah after images of a person of interest were shared by authorities.

Cox said they currently believe the shooter acted alone in the Sept. 10 shooting of Kirk, who was taking questions from an audience of about 3,000 people at Utah Valley University when he was hit by a single shot and collapsed.