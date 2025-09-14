Charlie Kirk assassin had furry fixation, trans boyfriend says he had no...

Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson had furry fixation, along with trans boyfriend, Lance Twiggs saying he had no idea of murder plot, with prior social media posts alleging support for Biden, and joking about needing treatment for mental illness.

Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson appeared to have a fixation on furries — while his live-in transgender boyfriend shared support for Joe Biden on social media along with joking about being mentally ill.

Lance Twiggs, 22, an aspiring pro gamer and Robinson’s St George, Utah roommate and alleged romantic partner, appears to have made a comment in a 2022 Reddit post stating, ‘We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit.’

Lance Twiggs in 2022 on the left.

Lance Twiggs in 2025 on the right.

What the hell happened? pic.twitter.com/QubwkWGwr0 — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) September 13, 2025

Lance Twiggs social media posts included joking needing treatment for schizophrenia

Twiggs, whose family are described as conservative Christians based in Utah, and whose son was transitioning from male to female and was in a relationship with with the 22-year-old Robinson, Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed Sunday.

The post was made on a subreddit that was filled with sarcastic comments, and a subsequent post referenced former Republican primary candidate Jeb Bush.

‘One day Jeb will be president and America will fully reform into a utopia,’ the comment in the same thread reads according to the Daily Mail.

In another post, Twiggs said he had been getting targeted adverts for treatment for schizophrenia and other mental conditions on social media.

‘I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd, and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. this meme is perfect, thanks,’ the post reads according to the dailymail.

His posts were rarely political, but frequently referenced his gender transition, as well as being a former Christian.

🇺🇸 Tyler Robinson’s partner Lance Twiggs is reportedly a furry. Curious about what that means? Check out this quick video explainer on the furry fandom #FurryExplained pic.twitter.com/TsGqqnhXKn — the Pulse (@thePulseGlobal) September 13, 2025

Furry fixation revealed

It comes as Robinson’s bizarre ties to the ‘furry’ lifestyle were revealed.

So, what is a furry? According to one report, ‘they’re people who have a strong interest in humanoid animals. Often, furries have “fursonas,” or a humanoid animal persona; these are animals like wolves, cats, and foxes that often have human characteristics, like eyelashes and outfits. Furries often embody their fursonas by portraying them in their art, role playing, and wearing furry costumes known as fursuits.’

An account on the website FurAffinity.net, which features sexualized images of cartoon animal characters, features an account name matching one that Robinson used on his various gaming and online accounts, friends told the dailymail.

The spent cartridge believed to belong to the murder weapon was inscribed with the message ‘Notices, bulges, OwO what’s this?’ a phrase associated with a popular ‘furry’ internet meme.

Twiggs was said to be ‘aghast’ after learning of Robinson’s alleged crimes, and is being ‘extremely cooperative’ with authorities, law enforcement sources told Axios.

‘It’s pretty clear that Robinson’s roommate knew a lot and didn’t say anything after the killing, so they’re a person of interest officially and are cooperating. We want to keep it that way,’ one official said.

Tyler Robinson’s neighbor being interviewed… You can tell the Media does not want him saying Tyler and Lance Twiggs were a couple. But he said… Random guys don’t hold hand and they definitely don’t kiss. That shut them up quick.pic.twitter.com/wgkyvv97gx — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 14, 2025

Tyler Robinson cooperates with authorities as neighbors describe ‘weird couple’

‘That’s what happened? Oh my God, no. Here are all the messages,’ Twiggs told law enforcement, who then shared all of Robinson’s online communications with authorities.

According to neighbors (see video directly above) both Robinson and Twiggs were often seeing holding hands and were considered weird, from mannerisms, dress and how they communicated. The two men were often kept to themselves, neighbors said.

It is speculated that Robinson may have targeted Kirk who had been openly critical of transgender themes and transitioning and may have sought to avenge the honor of his romantic partner.

Robinson’s online presence point to a hotchpotch mix of liberal ideology, gamer-style humor and post-ironic memes.

He reportedly grew up as a member of the Mormon faith, but had long since left the church by the time of his alleged crimes, perhaps in repuditation of his previous faith.

Federal and state law enforcement officials are examining leftist groups in Utah to see if anyone had knowledge of Robinson’s alleged plans beforehand, or let him support after the fact according to the nypost.

Robinson is due to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice.