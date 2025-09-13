Was Charlie Kirk suspect influenced by Nick Fuentes Groyper movement? Did a split within conservative circles appealing to young Christians lead to political assassination?

The motive for the assassination of Charlie Kirk by alleged Utah assassin, Tyler Robinson remains unclear and continues to be a point of contention. Was he a left radical as conservatives online claimed (prior to the gunman’s identity even being released), or perhaps an ultra right wing conservative who had taken exception to recent positions the polarizing conservative held?

To date authorities have yet to say what led to the ‘devout’ Mormon 22 year old gunning down the conservative firebrand, fellow ‘white’ Christian. Nevertheless clues exist in the days and months leading up to the brazen sniper assassination.

Tyler Robinson dressed up as a slavic groyper meme for Halloween, this is conclusive enough proof for me that he was a rightwing 4chan incel pic.twitter.com/nGb5tIjVJW — Hitotsu-Me Giant (@amanarui) September 12, 2025

Did bullet etchings indicate left wing leanings or just gamer kitsch talk?

Unspent rounds found with the apparent murder weapon were found engraved with bizarre messages including: ‘Hey Fascist! Catch!’, ‘If you read this you are Gay, LMAO’ and ‘Oh Bella ciao Bella ciao Bella ciao’.

The markings on the bullet casings suggest the subject was steeped in meme culture and made references to online taunts and anti-fascist messages along with lingua and language used by gamers, often satirically and with kitsch reference.

The use of ‘Bella Ciao’, harked to a prominent Italian anti-fascist song ‘Bella Ciao’, which is dedicated to the Italian resistance who fought against Nazism.

Read an unfired casing: ‘If you read this you are gay LMAO’.

LMAO is an internet acronym for ‘laughing my ass off’.

Of note, Robinson does not have a recorded political affiliation and did not vote in the last two elections, voting records show.

His parents, Matt and Amber Robinson, are both registered Republicans.

left: it was a groyper

center: it was a groyper

Groypers: it was a groyper

Tyler Robinson: I’m a groyper MAGA Republicans: it was RADICAL LEFT TRANS ANTIFA!!!! 🤤🥴 — Graham Bayer (@grahambayer108) September 12, 2025

Civil war within conservative circles?

It bears mentioning, the shooting comes amid brewing fissures within Republican circles as represented by far right conservative, Nick Feuntes ‘Groyper Army’, who recently decried Kirk as ‘no longer qualifying as Christian’ and those who sided with his splintered group who were pro nationalist, ‘America first,’ against foreign deployment of resources, outside wars while like Kirk still pro guns and seeking to appealing ‘white Christian’ males.

Except the appeal was beginning to wear off.

Notes Newsweek: ‘Despite his confrontational style, Kirk was frequently attacked from the right for being too moderate. During the 2019 “Groyper Wars,” Fuentes’ supporters disrupted Turning Point USA events, challenging Kirk on immigration and LGBTQ rights while labeling him a “gatekeeper” of establishment conservatism.’

Tyler Robinson was probably a fan of Nick Fuentes and a member of the so-called “Groyper Army”, which had been waging the “Groyper Wars” against mainstream Republicans, including specifically Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA pic.twitter.com/epKrddEoAH — Slush Fund Millionaire (@RationalEye) September 12, 2025

Was Tyler Robinson a follower of Nick Fuentes and other right wing extremists?

Groypers were part of the Jan 6 Capitol Hill attack and the protests leading up to it.

In one recent video, Feuntes even went so far as to criticise Kirk for ‘going around from campus to campus in his most artificial, phone and fake way, talking about God made me blessed, controlling $500 million.’ While adding, ‘You sit there, call yourself Christian, while making the excuse for genocide of 2 million people. Making up excuses for a famine.’

Social media users have also questioned whether early claims by officials that the suspect, apprehended late Thursday, was tied to left-wing extremism were premature, pointing instead to possible links to the far-right.

At the time of the shooting, Robinson was in his third year on the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, the Utah System of Higher Education confirmed.

He had briefly attended Utah State University on a $32,000 presidential scholarship in 2021 but dropped out after just one semester.

On the day of the shooting, Kirk, a father of two, was struck by a single bullet while answering (ironically) a question about mass shootings.

The father of two, known for his strident MAGA views, fundamentalist views on Christianity, his anti immigration stance, collapsed immediately after being struck.

In the days leading up to Kirk’s assassination, Robinson had made comments referencing the conservative speaker during dinner with family according to the alleged killer’s parents the dailymail reported.

Robinson, 22, brought up Kirk’s visit to Utah Valley University on September 10 and spoke of his dislike for the 31-year-old MAGA influencer, family members told investigators.

‘They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,’ Utah governor Spencer Cox revealed in a press conference this morning.

The family members also told police Robinson had described Kirk as ‘full of hate and spreading hate’.

Robinson’s comments raised a red flag among his family – so much so that they told police about the conversation following his arrest for Kirk’s murder.

It was Robinson’s father who ultimately turned his son into law enforcement.