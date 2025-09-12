Trump says Charlie Kirk suspect arrested after minister and father turn him...

Donald Trump says Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson, 22 year old man arrested after minister and father turn him in while appearing on FOX News. More news to follow.

‘Somebody close to him turned him in.’ Donald Trump speaking to FOX News announced Friday morning that wanted Charlie Kirk suspect had been arrested in southern Utah.

BREAKING – President Trump states that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been arrested in southern Utah, adding that the assassin’s own father and minister turned him in. pic.twitter.com/xlUj0E0Rji — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 12, 2025

Charlie Kirk suspect turned in by someone close to him

The suspect according to President Trump was turned over to officials by ‘somebody close to him,’ describing the suspect’s own father and minister as the individuals responsible for his arrest.

‘It was a minister who was involved with law enforcement… his good friend is a top U.S. Marshal – and they took it from there,’ Trump said, suggesting that the suspect’s father told him it was time to turn themselves in.

‘I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.’

While Trump said he didn’t want to get ahead of his Justice Department and FBI, he shared a few details that he knows about how they tracked down the suspected shooter.

The apparent arrest comes after officials said hours earlier they had ‘no idea’ where the shooter was and shared new surveillance footage capturing the suspect moments after the attack.

The video shows the shooter running across the roof of the Lossee Center at Utah Valley University and jumping to the ground, before fleeing the scene moments after the shooting.

Officials said the shooter left behind a palm print and a shoe print from a pair of Converse sneakers.

The suspect is then believed to have fled to a nearby residential neighborhood.

Investigators have scheduled a public update for later this morning.