Taylor Parker aka Taylor Morton Texas woman who cut unborn baby from pregnant mom’s womb who she regarded as a friend claims having giving birth to child. Faces two murder charges and one charge of kidnapping.

The woman charged with murdering her seven-months-pregnant friend then cutting her unborn daughter from her womb in Texas — only for the child to also die — has claimed having giving birth to the baby girl.

Taylor Parker, 27, also known as Taylor Morton, of Simms, Texas — was arrested last week after allegedly murdering her friend, 22-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock in Hancock’s home in New Boston, Texas.

Parker’s mugshot was released (see above) on Tuesday, with a prior news release stating the then publicly un-identified woman facing two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Prosecutors described how the woman allegedly sliced Hancock’s stomach open, then removing her unborn daughter from her womb — leaving her friend to die.

The womb raider then drove away and, according to Texas Rangers, was stopped at around 10am on the side of the road in De Kalb, Texas. It was there that Parker countered police, telling an officer she had just given birth to a baby, ‘by the side of the road.’

‘..wild free and wicked with a glow that was never meant to be tamed.’

An ambulance was called for the ‘unresponsive child,’ who was and she was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, over the state line, in Oklahoma.

Doctors were immediately able to deduce Parker had not in fact given birth to the child and upon Hancock’s body being found at her home, Parker was arrested.

Parker remains in custody in Idabel, Oklahoma as she awaits extradition to Texas to face formal charges. It’s unclear what her motive would be for killing her friend and trying to steal the baby.

A regard of Morton’s Facebook page, reveals her describing herself as ‘a wildflower, wild free and wicked with a glow that was never meant to be tamed.’

Her Facebook page also said that her professional skills include being a “medical assistant,” working in “office administration” and knowledge of “phlebotomy.”

According to her Facebook page, Parker already had her own children.

Hancock had a three-year-old daughter with her husband, Homer.

Fake pregnancy on Facebook

Her family are still grieving her death. They are also at a loss over why she was murdered.

Authorities have not yet commented on a motive or the nature of the ‘friends’ relationship and how Hancock came to be specifically targeted after announcing her pregnancy on social media earlier this year. It was roughly at the same time that Parker told her partner that she was pregnant.

Of note, Morton had posted on Facebook about being pregnant and has been accused by some online of faking her pregnancy before Hancock’s murder, according to a number of since deleted Facebook posts, including sharing images of what appeared to be of the woman appearing heavily pregnant.