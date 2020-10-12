Reagan Hancock New Boston, Texas woman seven months pregnant killed along w/ unborn child when another woman cuts baby from womb.

A 22 year old heavily pregnant woman has been killed along with her unborn baby in Texas after the child was cut out of her womb by another woman she regarded as a friend.

Reagan Hancock, 22, who was seven and a half months pregnant, died from her injuries on Friday after she was attacked at her home in New Boston, Bowie County. Her unborn baby also died shortly after being forcibly removed from her mother’s womb.

The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested in Oklahoma after she crossed the state border following the attack with the child. She was reportedly a friend of the victim, the Texarkana Gazette reports.

The McCurtain Gazette-News reported that ‘the alleged suspect is believed to have kidnapped and fled with the newborn, who later died here,’ in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. That suspect is described as a 27-year-old woman from Simms, Texas.

That suspect was speeding near DeKalb when she was stopped by a Texas trooper at 10 a.m. on Friday. She told him that she ‘had just given birth and her newborn baby, which was in the car, was not breathing.’ The trooper tried to perform CPR but could not revive the baby and called for an ambulance. She was taken to McCurtain Memorial, where ‘a doctor … knew very quickly that she had not given birth.’

Suspect had told her boyfriend in February she was pregnant

When reports came in at 1 p.m. that a woman was murdered and her baby taken, police returned to the hospital, arrested the suspect. In custody, the suspect ‘reportedly confessed to the murder and kidnapping, telling officers she told her boyfriend that she was pregnant in February and they even had a gender reveal party.’

The Gazette News reported the suspect having two children, ages six and 10, along with telliing law enforcement that she didn’t know Hancock well. ‘She reportedly told officers she only knew the deceased pregnant woman by her first name and thought they were the same age.’

She has been reportedly charged with kidnapping and murdering an unborn child, KLTV reports.

The woman had allegedly taken the fetus to a hospital in Idabel, where the baby later died, according to the news station.

Friends and family identified Hancock as the victim in social media posts and revealed she had been friends with her attacker.

A PayPal fund that was set up for the married mother-of-one in the wake of her death states Hancock ‘and her unborn baby were selfishly killed by someone Reagan considered a friend.’

The post revealed the mother had been expecting a second child with her husband Homer, whom she married in 2019 and shared a three-year-old daughter.

A family tries to make sense

Hancock had been very public about her pregnancy, posting photos of her ultrasound on Facebook on March 31. The mother posted expecting another little girl, who she planned to name Braxlynn Sage, on November 10.

In a post shared on Saturday, her mother revealed she was the one who discovered her daughter’s body in her home.

‘I am begging for prayers without ceasing for our family. Our beautiful daughter Reagan Hancock and her precious unborn baby girl Braxlynn were murdered yesterday by Satan in the flesh,’ Jess Brookes wrote.

‘I found her and Marcus and Chris were on scene right after me. Our family, friends, & community are rocked to the core! Our Reagan was one of the most precious people you would ever meet.’

Police said the Texas Rangers are now investigating incident.

It remained unclear why the ‘friend’ targeted Hancock and how she presumably proposed to pass the baby off as her own.