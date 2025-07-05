Julian Ryan, Ingram, Texas dad dies saving his family’s life amid raging flood waters as fiancee Christina Wilson describes last moments and where authorities went wrong.

An Ingram, Texas man has been hailed a hero after losing his life in a desperate bid to save his family from rising waters amid flash floods in central Texas.

Julian Ryan, 27, was home home with his fiancée, Christina ‘Tina’ Wilson, their children, and his mother when water from the Guadalupe River rushed into their house early Friday morning.

At the time catastrophic flash flooding causing the river to rise 26 feet in 45 minutes. It was as waters swelled early Friday morning, adjacent sites and properties were left to peril as locals — caught off guard — desperately sought to survive raging waters.

Texas dad dies hero saving family from raging flood waters

As the floodwater rose, Julian punched out a window to help his family escape—only for the glass to sever an artery in his arm, KHOU reported.

‘It severed his artery in his arm and almost cut it clean off,’ fiancee Christina Wilson said.

They called 911 many times, but help couldn’t reach them in time. Before he passed, Julian told his family, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going to make it. I love y’all.’

His body was found hours later, once the water receded.

‘He died a hero, and that will never go unnoticed,’ Ryan’s sister, Connie Salas told KHOU.

Wilson said that within 20 minutes, the water was up to their knees in the house.